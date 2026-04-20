Heatwave Alert: Simple Dietary Additions To Support Digestion This Summer

According to the latest forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures across the Delhi-NCR region are set to rise sharply over the next few days. IMD has mentioned that the temperature is expected to touch the 40-degree mark by April 21 and 22. While exhaustion, fatigue, dehydration and intense sweating are common concerns during the summer season, most people also experience digestive issues. During the summer months, the heat can significantly affect digestion and increase the likelihood of digestive issues.

Why do you experience frequent digestive issues during the summer?

Summer heat can significantly disrupt your digestive system, leading to issues like bloating, acidity, and constipation. This occurs because the body prioritises cooling itself down, which alters internal biological processes. Also, high temperatures can lead to dehydration, which can slow down digestion and cause discomfort.

Warmer temperatures are ideal for pathogens to multiply in food and water, significantly increasing the risk of food poisoning. Additionally, rising temperatures can also alter the bacterial composition of your GI tract, potentially weakening your gut immunity.

The combination of these factors can result in bloating, gas, and indigestion.

Foods and drinks for healthy digestion during summer season

To mitigate these risks, it's important to adjust your summer diet. Here are some foods and drinks that can help support healthy digestion during the hot months:

1. Hydrating fruits and vegetables

Fruits like watermelon and muskmelon are high in water content. These provide immediate hydration and essential vitamins.

Cucumber is a summer staple that replaces lost fluids and aids in smooth digestion.

Bottle gourd (Lauki) is easy to digest and helps maintain hydration.

Leafy greens like lettuce and spinach are water-dense and light on the stomach. They are also rich in fibre, which can help ensure smooth digestion.

2. Probiotics and herbs

Curd is rich in beneficial bacteria, which help balance the gut and relieve acidity.

Mint (Pudina) is known to stimulate digestive enzymes and provide an immediate cooling sensation.

Sabja seeds, when soaked in water, can help cool the system and relieve constipation.

Gond katira is renowned for its intense cooling and hydrating properties. You can soak it overnight to prepare a refreshing summer drink.

3. Gut-friendly cooling drinks

Other than probiotic-rich foods, you must consume drinks that can boost gut health while keeping you hydrated.

Coconut water is a natural source of electrolytes like potassium that are lost through sweat.

Buttermilk or Chaas contains probiotics that soothe the stomach lining and improve gut health.

Lemon water can help refresh the body, prevent water loss, and boost vitamin C.

4. Supplements

Probiotic supplements can help if you are looking for more concentrated gut support. However, it is essential to consult an expert before adding these to your routine.

Some additional tips to reduce body heat:

Avoid heavy, oily, or spicy foods during peak heat hours, as they require more energy to digest and can increase internal body heat.

Swap coffee and tea with refreshing summer drinks like aam panna or cucumber mint coolers.

Invest in water bottles that can help you track your daily hydration goals.

By focusing on light, hydrating foods and drinks during the summer, you can reduce the risk of digestive issues and enjoy the season to the fullest.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.