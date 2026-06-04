The thyroid may be a small gland, but it has a big job to do. This butterfly-shaped gland influences metabolism, energy levels, heart health and body temperature. To perform at its best, the thyroid relies on a steady supply of specific nutrients. Deficiencies in certain vitamins and minerals can affect how efficiently the gland functions.

Dr Vishakha shares nine key nutrients that play an important role in maintaining healthy thyroid function. In a post shared on Instagram, she writes, "Your thyroid may be a small organ, but it influences almost every cell in your body. From energy levels and metabolism to mood, body temperature, hair health, and hormone balance, your thyroid relies on specific nutrients to function optimally."

The health expert adds, "While medication is essential when prescribed, nutrition provides the building blocks your thyroid needs to produce and activate thyroid hormones effectively. The good news? Many of these nutrients can be obtained through simple dietary choices."

9 Nutrients Your Thyroid Needs

1. Selenium

Selenium helps protect the thyroid gland and supports the conversion of thyroid hormones into their active form. Good sources include Brazil nuts, tuna, sunflower seeds and mushrooms.

2. Iodine

Iodine is essential for the production of thyroid hormones. Good sources include iodised salt, seaweed, prawns, cod and eggs.

3. Iron

Iron helps the body use thyroid hormones effectively. Rich sources include rajgira (amaranth), pumpkin seeds, egg yolks and leafy greens.

4. Zinc

Zinc supports thyroid hormone production and immune function. You can obtain it from chickpeas, pumpkin seeds, cashews, hemp seeds and oysters.

5. Tyrosine

Tyrosine is an amino acid that the thyroid uses to produce hormones. It is found in eggs, chicken, fish, paneer and sesame seeds.

6. Vitamin D

Vitamin D influences thyroid function and supports immune health. Salmon, sardines, egg yolks, UV-exposed mushrooms and fortified dairy products are rich sources.

7. Magnesium

Magnesium helps convert inactive thyroid hormone into its active form. Good sources include almonds, spinach, avocado, black beans and pumpkin seeds.

8. Vitamin A

Vitamin A helps regulate thyroid hormone metabolism. Sweet potatoes, carrots, red bell peppers and liver are excellent sources.

9. B Vitamins

B vitamins support energy production and metabolism, both of which are regulated by the thyroid. Nutritional yeast, legumes, salmon and leafy greens are good sources.

While these nutrients play an important role in thyroid health, it is always advisable to consult a healthcare professional before making major dietary changes, especially if you have an existing thyroid condition.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.