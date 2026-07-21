Low appetite is a common side effect that people experience when they are dealing with an illness, stress, ageing, medication use, or hot weather. But low appetite can also be attributed to inadequate nutrition in the body, and it bears a direct impact on your muscle mass. In order to preserve your muscle mass and combat low appetite, you need to weigh your current dietary habits with science-backed ways to alter them to work on increasing your appetite. Preserving muscle mass is vital as people age, as it determines their energy levels during the day as well as the overall tiredness that they may feel. While a natural decline in muscle mass is normal, when your body is actively breaking down muscle tissue due to insufficient calories and protein intake, the problem is much worse.

How To Protect Your Muscle Mass When You Can't Eat Enough

Research published in the Clinical Nutrition ESPEN Journal pinpoints that muscle mass needs to be actively maintained when your appetite is low. Doing so requires constant effort and attention to what is on your plate.

1. Prioritise Protein In Every Meal

Research published in the RSC Advances Journal mentions that protein levels need to be optimum for the body to function at maximum capacity. You need to make sure that foods such as eggs, yoghurt, paneer, fatty fish, chicken, and lentils are a part of your diet. These nutrient-dense foods are also rich in protein, which can become a part of the daily quota of needed protein.

Muscle mass requires constant amounts of protein to maintain it, and your muscle health depends on it. But your body's absorption rate and metabolic rate can influence how much of the consumed protein is actually absorbed.

2. Choose Nutrient-Dense Foods Over Large Portions

Choosing nutrient-dense foods throughout the day instead of focusing on portion size is essential to regulating your appetite and functioning better. Making sure your daily nutritional needs are met, you can choose foods such as nut butters, nuts and seeds, smoothies, avocados, and full-fat dairy. These sources of diverse nutrients can nourish your internal system to perform its daily processes in a better manner.

3. Eat Smaller Meals More Frequently

Eating every 2-3 hours can protect your muscle mass, as nutrients are needed to sustain its health. If you are someone who has a low appetite, then you need to eat something every 2-3 hours to preserve your muscle health. But controlling where the nutrition is coming from is key to maintaining your health; always keep healthy snacks accessible for periodic snacking.

4. Add Strength Training If Possible

Your muscle health requires strength training and resistance exercises to reduce its breakdown. Introducing these exercises as a part of the daily workout schedule can help your muscles to become stronger as they are able to rebuild better. Here is how you can do so:

Making these exercises a part of your daily workout routine can benefit your muscle mass:

Body-weight squats put controlled pressure on your muscles and force them to work.

Resistance bands are beneficial for stretching and increasing muscle resilience.

Chair exercises for older adults are beneficial, as mobility and safety can be ensured.

5. Include Healthy Snacks And Drinks

People feel hungry throughout the day, depending on how much they are working. By making sure healthy snacks and drinks are available for nutrition and hydration, the two most crucial aspects of preserving muscle mass can be taken care of. Nutrition for preserving muscle health should focus on its science-backed health benefits.

Nutrients That Support Muscle Health

Muscles need nutrients such as the following:

Protein

Vitamin D

Omega-3, 6, and 9 fatty acids

Magnesium

B vitamins

These nutrients are responsible for supporting muscle repair, strength, and overall muscle health.

Who Is Most At Risk Of Muscle Loss?

Muscle loss can affect those who fall under the most vulnerable groups either due to age or due to the state of their internal well-being. These include:

Older adults, as they have a sluggish digestive system.

People recovering from illness or surgery can suffer from a low appetite.

Cancer patients suffer from this side effect due to heavy medication use.

Individuals experiencing chronic stress can suffer from a low appetite.

People using appetite-suppressing medications can witness a direct impact on their appetite.

When Should You See A Doctor?

A doctor should be consulted when you are experiencing signs that indicate an internal imbalance. If you are suffering from the following:

Rapid weight loss

Persistent lack of appetite

Difficulty performing daily activities

Noticeable muscle weakness

Ongoing fatigue

All of these signs point to an internal underlying issue that needs to be identified by a medical specialist. If you are suffering from visible muscle loss, then you need to work on preserving it actively to avoid serious health issues.

Also Read: Nutritionist Highlights How Strength Training Boosts Metabolism, Hormones And Bone Health For Women

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.