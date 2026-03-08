Nutritionist Highlights How Strength Training Boosts Metabolism, Hormones And Bone Health For Women

Strength training is a form of exercise designed to improve physical strength, endurance, and muscle mass by forcing muscles to work against an opposing force provided by weights, bands, or other objects. But are you confused about whether strength training requires visiting the gym? Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal says no. According to her, strength training offers significant advantages for the body, including increasing muscle, ligament, and bone density, improving metabolism and joint health, and reducing injury risk. In an Instagram video, she says, “For years, women were told to look leaner, smaller, take up less space and weigh less. But biology says that's not the sign yet. One of the most powerful health upgrades a woman can do is build muscles.”

Further prioritising the real goal of fitness, she highlights the behind-the-scenes work that muscles silently do. These are -

She shares that the muscles boost your metabolism, so your body uses energy more efficiently.

Muscles improve insulin sensitivity, which in turn stabilises your blood sugar levels.

Muscles protect bone density, which becomes very crucial for women as they age.

Muscles support a healthier hormonal balance.

She also encourages women for strength training, “So lifting weights isn't about looking strong in the mirror. It's about building a body that's metabolically smarter, hormonally happier and physically stronger. So this Women's Day, don't just celebrate strength, build it.”

The nutritionist writes, “She lifts groceries. She lifts deadlines. She lifts everyone's mood. So maybe it's time she lifts some weights too,” adding, “Strength training isn't just gym vibes.”

She then explains the benefits of strength training for women, which are as follows-

Boosts metabolism

Balances hormones

Strengthens bones

Improves posture

Builds the kind of confidence that no filter can fake

“Strong women don't just carry the world better, they change its essence. Here's to getting stronger inside out,” the nutritionist concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.