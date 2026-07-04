Staying active is extremely important at all ages and this also includes older adults. As people grow older, they naturally lose muscle while gaining body fat. This combination can reduce strength, balance, and mobility, making everyday activities more difficult. It can also increase the risk of falls, diabetes, heart disease, and other health problems. Due to this, experts are looking for exercise methods that help older adults lose fat without losing valuable muscle. A new study suggests that high-intensity interval training (HIIT) may be one of the best options for healthy older adults.

The study, led by researchers at the University of the Sunshine Coast (UniSC), found that while different exercises helped reduce body fat, only HIIT was able to preserve muscle mass at the same time. The findings highlight the importance of focusing on body composition rather than weight alone. Keeping muscles strong while reducing fat can support better health, independence, and quality of life as people age.

Dr. Grace Rose, lead author and exercise physiologist Dr. Grace Rose of the University of the Sunshine Coast, said, "We found that high, medium and low intensity exercises all led to modest fat loss but only HIIT retained lean muscle."

What Did The Study Find?

The study, published in the journal Maturitas, involved 123 healthy adults aged between 65 and 85 years, with an average age of around 72. Participants were divided into three different exercise groups. One group performed low-intensity exercises, another followed moderate-intensity workouts, and the third completed high-intensity interval training sessions.

Each participant exercised for 45 minutes, three times a week, over six months. Researchers measured changes in body composition before and after the program. Although both the moderate-intensity and HIIT groups reduced body fat, only the HIIT group maintained its muscle mass. The moderate-intensity group experienced a small decline in muscle despite losing fat, while the low-intensity group showed smaller overall improvements.

Dr. Rose said, "While moderate training reduced fat mass, it also caused a small decline in lean muscle.

"Both high and moderate intensities improved the composition of weight carried around the middle. Further analysis is needed of the low intensity results."

What Is HIIT?

High-intensity interval training, or HIIT, involves short bursts of hard exercise followed by brief recovery periods. For example, a person may walk quickly, cycle, or climb stairs at a fast pace for one minute and then slow down for another minute before repeating the cycle.

Unlike long periods of steady exercise, HIIT challenges both the heart and muscles during the intense intervals. This may explain why it helps burn fat while maintaining muscle tissue. Sessions can also be adjusted to match a person's fitness level.

Why Is Muscle Important?

Many people pay attention only to the number on the weighing scale, but muscle mass is just as important. Muscle helps people stay strong, move easily, and perform daily tasks such as climbing stairs, carrying groceries, or getting up from a chair.

As people age, they naturally lose muscle in a process known as sarcopenia. If muscle loss happens along with increased body fat, the risk of disability and chronic illness becomes higher. Preserving muscle also supports better balance and reduces the chances of falls and fractures. That is why healthy ageing should focus on improving overall body composition.

Is HIIT Right For Everyone?

Although the findings are encouraging, HIIT is not suitable for every older adult. People with heart disease, joint problems, or other medical conditions should speak with their doctor before beginning any high-intensity exercise program.

The researchers also pointed out that all forms of physical activity provided benefits. Even moderate- and low-intensity exercise improved fitness and helped reduce some body fat. The most important goal is to choose an activity that is safe, enjoyable, and easy to continue over the long term. Regular movement is always better than remaining inactive.

The authors wrote, "High intensity training in this study involved repeated short bursts, or intervals, of very hard exercise -- where breathing is heavy and conversation is difficult -- alternated with easier recovery periods.

"HIIT likely works better because it puts more stress on the muscles, giving the body a stronger signal to keep muscle tissue rather than lose it."

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