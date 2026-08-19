The gut is home to trillions of microorganisms that play an important role in digestion, immunity and overall health. Maintaining a diverse gut microbiome can therefore be an important part of a healthy diet. While probiotic foods often get attention, fibre-rich foods and other nutrient-dense options can also help nourish beneficial gut bacteria.

In an Instagram reel, Harvard and Stanford-trained gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi shared a list of 10 foods that may help support a healthy gut microbiome. His recommendations include fermented foods, whole grains, fruits, vegetables and legumes.

10 Foods For A Healthier Gut

Kefir

Kefir is a fermented milk drink containing live bacteria and yeasts. It can provide a variety of probiotic microorganisms that may support gut microbial diversity.

Plain Greek Yoghurt

Plain Greek yoghurt contains live cultures, including strains of Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium. These beneficial bacteria can support the balance of microorganisms in the gut.

Sauerkraut

Fermented sauerkraut can provide live lactic acid bacteria along with dietary fibre. Its fermentation process also produces compounds that may support digestive health.

Kimchi

Kimchi is another fermented food that combines probiotics with dietary fibre. It also contains plant compounds produced during fermentation that may support microbial diversity.

Garlic

Garlic is a source of prebiotic compounds that can be used as food by beneficial gut bacteria. Its naturally occurring sulphur compounds may also support a healthy microbial balance.

Onion

Onions contain prebiotic fibres such as inulin and fructooligosaccharides. These fibres pass through the upper digestive tract and can help nourish beneficial bacteria in the colon.

Oats

Oats are rich in beta-glucan, a type of soluble fibre. Gut bacteria ferment this fibre and produce short-chain fatty acids, which can support the gut lining.

Lentils

Lentils provide fibre and complex carbohydrates that can be fermented by gut bacteria. Including them in the diet can therefore help provide fuel for beneficial microbes.

Apples

Apples contain pectin, a soluble fibre with prebiotic properties. This fibre can reach the colon and provide nourishment for certain beneficial gut bacteria.

Blueberries

Blueberries provide dietary fibre along with polyphenols, plant compounds that interact with gut microbes. Including a variety of colourful fruits can therefore add both fibre and beneficial plant compounds to the diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.