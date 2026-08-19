Managing diabetes is not only about cutting sugar or avoiding certain foods. The meals on your plate also make a difference. Nutritionist Palak Nagpal points out that many common Indian meals are heavy in carbohydrates.

Food items such as dal with roti, potato sabzi with roti or several rotis with very little protein and vegetables can cause blood sugar to rise quickly. Even though these meals are cooked at home, the balance of food on the plate still matters.

Palak Nagpal explains that adding more protein in your meal can make it balanced. For example, dal alone may provide around 7 to 8 grams of protein, while adding paneer can increase the protein content to around 27 grams.

According to her, meals should include enough protein, fibre rich foods and a sensible amount of complex carbohydrates. This simple change can help reduce sudden rises in blood sugar after eating and support HbA1c levels over time.

To explain her point, Palak Nagpal showed a plate with roti, dal and salad, which may look healthy but provides only 7 grams of protein from the dal.

In another plate, she showed that dal provides around 7 grams of protein, while paneer sabzi adds 20 grams more. Together, the meal provides 27 grams of protein. She used this example to show how adding a good protein source can make a meal more balanced.

According to the Mayo Clinic, people with diabetes need to pay extra attention to foods that can affect heart health because diabetes can increase the risk of heart disease and stroke. Foods high in saturated fat, such as butter, fatty dairy products, beef, sausages, bacon and other fatty meats, should be limited.

Foods high in cholesterol, including egg yolks, dairy products and organ meats such as liver, should also be limited.

Sodium is another thing to watch, as reports suggest keeping daily sodium intake at 2300 mg or less. People with high blood pressure may need an even lower amount based on their doctor's advice.

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