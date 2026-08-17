"Reversing" Abortion, Calls For Help: CBI Chargesheet in Twisha Sharma Case

At 9:36 pm on May 12, Twisha Sharma sent a chilling WhatsApp message to her sister-in-law: "Ask him to collect leftover of his wife. But tomorrow. Let me die in peace right now."

Four minutes later, according to CCTV footage cited by the CBI, the 34-year-old was seen walking upstairs alone from the ground floor of her Bhopal home and moving towards the terrace.

At 9:41 pm, she called her father. She was crying. Twisha allegedly told him that her husband Samarth Singh had become "very aggressive and violent", that she was scared and that her parents should come to her as soon as possible. Around 10:05 pm, she called her mother and allegedly repeated that Samarth had become aggressive and violent. The call disconnected. By 10.23 pm, Samarth Singh and his mother Giribala Singh were captured on CCTV going towards the terrace.

Twisha was later carried downstairs and rushed to AIIMS Bhopal, where she was declared brought dead at around 10:55 pm.

This extraordinary minute-by-minute account forms part of the CBI's 30-page chargesheet in the Twisha Sharma death case, filed on August 14, which accuses her husband Samarth Singh and his mother Giribala Singh, a retired Principal and District Judge, of subjecting Twisha to sustained mental cruelty and abetting her suicide.

The CBI has chargesheeted them under Sections 85, 108 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

But the chargesheet is more than a reconstruction of one night. It pieces together, through WhatsApp messages, phone calls, family statements, doctors, counselling sessions, CCTV footage and financial allegations, what the agency describes as months of escalating psychological abuse inside a marriage that had lasted barely five months.

And perhaps the most striking part is the fact that on the very morning of her death, Twisha had already booked a train ticket to leave Bhopal and return to her family.

According to the CBI, Twisha, a former Miss Pune who had worked as an actor before moving into the corporate sector, met Samarth Singh through an online dating app in February 2025. They married on December 9 that year.

The agency alleges that after marriage, Samarth repeatedly subjected her to mental cruelty, using sexually derogatory language and attacking her character over relationships she had disclosed to him before marriage. The CBI further alleges that Giribala Singh repeatedly instigated or sided with her son when Twisha complained about his behaviour.

The chargesheet describes the relationship deteriorating rapidly during March and April 2026. When Twisha was staying with her father during his treatment following a heart attack, the CBI alleges, both accused pressured her to return to Bhopal. She returned on March 24.

Then came a pregnancy.

Twisha discovered on April 16 that she was pregnant. According to the CBI, she was uncertain about continuing the pregnancy because it was unplanned and because of what she described as Samarth's abusive behaviour. An argument followed on April 17, during which the CBI alleges Samarth again used highly derogatory language against her. The agency says Twisha left her matrimonial home that day.

Running parallel to the marital dispute was money. The chargesheet says Twisha had approximately Rs 20 lakh invested in shares through a demat account. According to the CBI, Samarth and Giribala allegedly pressured her to transfer the investment into a joint bank account opened by Twisha and Samarth on April 7.

Twisha refused, the chargesheet says, telling them the money belonged to her father. The alleged financial pressure resurfaced on the day she died.

Around 7:51 pm on May 12, the CBI says Twisha called her sister-in-law Rashi Abrol and told her she had decided to return home. She also alleged that Samarth was pressuring her to transfer her investment so he could invest it in the Chinese share market.

The CBI is continuing to investigate the dowry angle separately.

Twisha's own messages occupy page after page of the chargesheet. On April 30, after returning to Bhopal, she allegedly wrote to her mother on WhatsApp that things had started all over again and that she had suffered an anxiety attack even while travelling.

"Mera jeevan narak ho gaya hai mummy (my life has become hell, mummy)," she wrote, according to the CBI.

That day she was also taken to a psychiatrist. The chargesheet says the doctor found her uncomfortable about the pregnancy and experiencing anxiety and stress. She was prescribed anti-anxiety medication and advised to make a decision about the pregnancy when she was in a calmer state of mind.

On May 6, the CBI says Twisha accepted an offer to rejoin her earlier job. The same day, she took the first dose of medication to terminate her pregnancy.

Hours later, in the early morning of May 7, she sent her mother a series of messages asking her to come and take her away. "Maa aap mujhe yaha se lene aajao kal please (mother, please take me away from this place)," one message cited in the chargesheet reads. She also told her mother she did not think Samarth wanted her anymore and that he had allegedly said he had been "tolerating" her for a year.

The next sequence reconstructed by the agency is particularly disturbing.

According to the chargesheet, Giribala wanted Twisha to explore whether the pregnancy could be restored after the first MTP dose. Twisha went with her mother-in-law to a hospital on May 7, but a doctor told them the process could not be reversed.

She was then referred to another doctor, Dr Kakoli Roy. The CBI says the doctor found Twisha "emotionally distressed", anxious and uncomfortable during the session. Twisha allegedly told the doctor that Samarth and his family were unhappy over her decision to terminate the pregnancy and wanted her to continue it.

The chargesheet records another explosive allegation. Twisha allegedly told her sister-in-law that Giribala had called her a "murderer" three times over the abortion. The CBI also records a message from Twisha to Rashi Abrol: "This man is crazy. He has started the same behaviour again... I am breaking now, I see no future here."

On May 8, Twisha took the second MTP dose. According to the CBI, she was in considerable pain and bleeding. She complained that Samarth responded by accusing her of doing "natak (drama)" while Giribala allegedly ignored her.

By May 9, WhatsApp exchanges cited by investigators had become darker. Twisha complained to her mother that Samarth had questioned whether the pregnancy she had terminated was even his.

She allegedly wrote that her mother-in-law did not believe her version and that Samarth would lie in front of his mother. "Mera ab dum ghut raha hai maa yaha ("I am suffocating here now, mother)," the chargesheet quotes her as saying.

In another exchange with Rashi Abrol that day, the chargesheet records Twisha expressing thoughts of dying and "vanishing".

The CBI also says her former employer Amit Das told investigators that Twisha had complained she was under continuous surveillance at home, that her calls were being watched and that she sometimes spoke to him while walking in a nearby park because of it.

The day before her death, Twisha again messaged her mother.

The CBI says she complained she was being blamed for her mood and accused of taking drugs, while nobody was acknowledging that her husband had emotionally abandoned her.

That evening, she told her mother that Samarth and Giribala were speaking to each other as though nothing had happened, while she no longer felt good anywhere.

May 12 began with an attempt to leave. The CBI says Twisha called her mother and asked for Rs 3,000 so she could book a train ticket to Rajasthan's Nasirabad. She told her mother and sister-in-law that she had "done her best" to save the relationship but wanted to come back because Samarth was unwilling to attend couple counselling. Her father transferred Rs 3,000. Twisha booked the ticket.

After learning that she intended to leave, the CBI says Samarth agreed to attend the counselling session. At around 11:30 am, the couple met Dr Kakoli Roy.

Interestingly, the chargesheet records Samarth's version too. He allegedly complained about Twisha's behaviour and told the doctor that he and Twisha consumed marijuana. The doctor, according to the CBI, told Samarth that Twisha was "suffering badly", advised him to listen patiently and give his wife time, and advised them to stop using marijuana.

They returned home around 1 pm. Twisha went to a beauty parlour at 3:11 pm and came back at around 6:11 pm.

According to the chargesheet, she saw Samarth and Giribala walking outside, tried to join them, but alleged that both ignored her. She called her mother and said she had concluded nothing in the marriage could improve.

The CBI says she decided to leave Bhopal "forever".

Photo Credit: Twisha sharma

Around 9:20 pm, Twisha was on a call with Rashi Abrol. The chargesheet says she was crying continuously. She allegedly told Rashi that because of back pain she had asked Samarth to sleep in the bedroom, but that he became aggressive and violent.

The call disconnected.

At 9:29 pm, Twisha answered another call but was crying so much that no meaningful conversation took place. At 9:36 pm came the message: "Let me die in peace right now." Around 9:40 pm, CCTV captured her moving alone towards the terrace. At 9:41 pm she spoke to her father, crying and asking her parents to come quickly.

Around 10:05 pm she spoke to her mother.

Her mother repeatedly tried calling her afterwards. She also tried Samarth, according to the chargesheet, but the calls were not answered. Around 10:10 pm, she called Giribala and asked her to check on Twisha because she had been crying heavily. The CBI says CCTV shows Giribala coming out of her first-floor room around 10:16 pm and going downstairs to Twisha's bedroom. She called Twisha at 10:18 pm when she could not find her. Around 10:21 pm, Giribala called Samarth. At 10:23 pm, CCTV allegedly showed Giribala, followed by Samarth, moving towards the terrace.

Twisha was subsequently brought down by Samarth, his cousin and a house help and taken to AIIMS Bhopal. Second AIIMS postmortem rules death a suicide, finds no assault injuries. The case had also generated controversy over Twisha's postmortem. The first postmortem by AIIMS Bhopal concluded that the death was due to ante-mortem hanging. Her family alleged that the report had been manipulated and sought another examination. Following an order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, a medical board from AIIMS Delhi conducted a second postmortem on May 24.

That report, reproduced in the CBI chargesheet, concluded that the cause of death was asphyxia resulting from ante-mortem hanging and described the manner of death as suicidal. Significantly, the AIIMS Delhi board also recorded that there was no other injury of medico-legal importance suggesting assault before death.

The CBI's case, therefore, is not that Twisha was physically killed. Its allegation is that sustained cruelty drove her to kill herself.

A forensic psychological assessment based on Twisha's diaries, CCTV footage and other material, the chargesheet says, found that she had undergone mental cruelty characterised by hopelessness, sustained psychological harm and an absence of support.

The agency ultimately concludes that Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh caused mental cruelty "to such an extent" that Twisha was left with "no choice except to end her life". On that basis, the CBI says offences under Sections 85, 108 and 3(5) of the BNS have been established against the two accused.

But even after filing the chargesheet, the CBI investigation is not over.

The agency says forensic extraction of Twisha's primary iPhone is still awaited and specifically notes that the phone may reveal further incriminating material, new witnesses or possible involvement of other persons.

The DVR from the accused's home has also been sent to CFSL in New Delhi to test the continuity of the CCTV data and examine whether there was any tampering. That report is awaited.

Voice samples of Samarth and Giribala have been separately sent for comparison with audio recordings recovered during the investigation.

And crucially, the CBI has sought permission to continue the investigation under Section 193(9) of the BNSS into the allegations of dowry demand and dowry death.