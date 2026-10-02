'I Was Injured But Couldn't Let Passengers Die': Captain Smit Machchhar To PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Captain Smit Machchhar and praised him for averting catastrophe after the co-pilot allegedly stabbed him and tried to crash the flydubai plane.

Captain Machchhar was seriously injured after the co-pilot, an Omani national, stabbed him during a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Wednesday morning. Hearing noises, passengers and crew rushed into the cockpit and overpowered the co-pilot as the Boeing 737 Max plunged nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds. A second pair of flydubai pilots aboard the flight -- which was carrying over 170 passengers and crew -- then landed the jet safely in Saudi Arabia's Tabuk.

Speaking to Captain Machchhar over the video call, the prime minister said his "courage, patience, and presence of mind" saved so many lives.

"You sustained such a severe injury and were fighting for life and death. Yet, even then, you did not care for your life, you cared for the lives of all the passengers," PM Modi told Captain Machchhar, who spoke to him from the hospital bed.

"You increased the honour of 140 crore Indians," PM Modi said.

Narrating the chain of events, Captain Machchhar recalled that he was "fighting for his life" in the cockpit.

"I had so many wounds, I had fallen down," he said as he broke down.

He said there was a moment when he realised that if he didn't do anything, they would die.

"I have been flying planes for 17 years and serving as a captain for the last 11. I can sense exactly what is happening with the aircraft even with my eyes closed. When I was down, I could feel that the aircraft was plummeting," he said.

Captain Machchhar said he somehow managed to open the cockpit door, following which the passengers and crew came to his rescue.

"Everyone else played an equal role," he said.