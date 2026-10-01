'He Always Has Plan B, Plan C': Pilot Who Trained With Captain Smit Machchhar

Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar is currently in a stable condition after he was operated in Tabuk in Saudi Arabia and is recovering after being airlifted to the UAE following a dramatic mid-air cockpit attack aboard a flydubai flight. Captain Dhawal Patel, who trained with Machchhar in New Zealand, recalled that he was a talented and respected trainer at the time.

Machchhar was stabbed by his co-pilot inside the cockpit aboard flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv. The co-pilot apparently wanted to crash the plane.

Speaking to NDTV, Patel said that the two were training together in a flight training company called Mainland Air in New Zealand.

"He started young as the first officer with SpyJet, a very talented boy at that moment. He, with his skills, got upgraded to a captain. Not only the journey through captain, but then after he became a trainer where he used to train other pilots, other co-pilots and other captains in making", Patel said.

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He said that Machchhar's knowledge regarding his field and his behavioural trait and attitude towards flying was "nothing less than an ace pilot".

He praised his capability to think on his feet and said that in the cockpit, Machchhar always had a plan B and plan C in mind.

"Many times I have shared a cockpit while flying through with him. He always had a plan B, you know, and not even plan B. The pilot has been trained to have that, but he has a plan C in mind. His insights to any topic and his vision about thinking the very next minute, what the plane flies at a very high speed", he said.

Patel claimed that it was this quality of Machchhar which unfolded into a bravery event during which he did what was needed at the hour.

Answering how difficult it must have been for Machchhar to squawk 7700, the international distress call for a hijack incident, while trying to save the aircraft and fighting with the co-pilot, Patel said that Machchhar's presence of mind was "commendable" during that situation.

"In that injured situation, Captain Smit unstrapping himself in that situation, going, walking back to the door and opening up is commendable. His presence of mind has to be saluted in all honours", he said.

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Machchhar, who is in his 30s, has "over 13 years of commercial flying experience on the Boeing 737 fleet" and has flown for flydubai since 2022, according to his LinkedIn profile. He previously worked for the Indian airline SpiceJet.

Gujarat To Honour Machchhar With 'Vishisht Gujarat Garima Award'

Back home, the Gujarat government announced that Smit Machchhar, will be awarded the 'Visisht Gujarat Garima Award' for his bravery.

"The courage of Captain Smit Machchhar, the pilot of the flight headed to Israel, is being saluted by the entire world today. Despite being drenched in blood due to the attack, he displayed indomitable bravery to save the lives of 174 passengers-a feat that is profoundly inspiring and commendable," Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said in a post on X.

"This valiant son of Gujarat has brought glory to the state of Gujarat and the nation across the globe through his heroism. The Gujarati spirit flowing in his veins fills us all with immense pride," he further said.