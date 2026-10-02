'Jihadist Terror Attempt': Israel Seeks flydubai Omani Pilot's Extradition

The dramatic attack inside the cockpit of a Flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv is being investigated as a possible terrorist attack, with Israel saying the incident bore "jihadistic" characteristics and confirming that it intends to seek the extradition of the suspected attacker.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said investigators were still working to establish who was behind the incident and whether it was part of a wider terror plot. But he was unequivocal about Israel's initial assessment of what happened aboard Flight FZ1073.

"It is clearly a terror attempt with jihadists' characteristics that we saw here," Sa'ar said.

The Boeing 737, flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv, was forced to divert to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia after an alleged confrontation in the cockpit in which Indian Captain Smit Machchhar was attacked by his co-pilot. The aircraft experienced a dramatic loss of altitude before the situation was brought under control. Saudi authorities have said their initial findings showed that the pilot was assaulted by his co-pilot, while the UAE has opened its own investigation into whether the episode involved terrorism, prior planning or direction.

The extraordinary response of Machchhar and passengers on board prevented what could have been a catastrophic outcome.

Sa'ar praised the Indian captain for continuing to act despite being injured.

"We are thankful for the bravery and courage of Captain Smit Machchhar," he told NDTV. "By being able to open the door of the cockpit after he was stabbed, he saved the flight and the passengers."

The Israeli foreign minister also highlighted the intervention of Israeli passengers who helped overpower the attacker.

"It is really a bravery upon a bravery," Sa'ar said, describing the actions of the captain and the passengers as the decisive factor in preventing a disaster.

Machchhar later spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi from hospital, describing how he realised the aircraft was descending and managed to open the cockpit door despite his injuries.

'Three Things' The Attacker May Have Wanted

The Israeli government's assessment, according to Sa'ar, goes beyond an attack on an individual pilot.

He said the suspected attacker may have been attempting to achieve three objectives simultaneously: kill Israeli passengers, damage Israel-UAE relations and hurt the UAE itself.

"First, to kill as many Israelis as possible," Sa'ar said. "Second, to harm UAE-Israeli relations" under the Abraham Accords, and "also to harm the UAE itself".

The minister said the growing movement of Israeli tourists to the UAE and the broader expansion of bilateral ties could have made the flight an attractive target.

"If he would have been successful, he would achieve these three things together," Sa'ar said.

However, he repeatedly cautioned that the investigation was not complete and that Israel did not yet have definitive evidence identifying the mastermind or organisation behind the attack.

Omani Co-Pilot, Extradition Request

Sa'ar confirmed that the suspected attacker is believed to be an Omani national, although he said he did not have further details about the man's identity or background.

"From what I know, he's an Omani national," he said, adding that the matter was being investigated and that "it's very important to be accurate when you say something."

Saudi Arabia has since handed the suspect over to the UAE, where investigators are examining the incident.

Asked whether Israel would seek his extradition, Sa'ar gave a direct answer: "Clearly we will ask for that."

That move could become an important part of the investigation, particularly as authorities try to establish whether the attack was independently planned or linked to a wider network.

Iran Link? Israel Holds Back

The possibility of Iranian involvement has also emerged amid the investigation, given Israel's long-running confrontation with Tehran and Iranian support for militant groups hostile to Israel.

But Sa'ar was careful not to make an allegation without evidence.

"If we will find out, and they might have done that, they are behind terror attacks against Israelis all over the world, we will clearly say that publicly," he said.

"But until now, I don't want to say something which is not proven from the investigation yet."

Asked specifically whether Iran could have been involved, Sa'ar acknowledged the possibility but stressed that Israel currently has no proof.

"To be 100 percent clear, we don't have for now proofs they were after this attack," he said.

Abraham Accords 'Will Not Be' Derailed

The attack comes at a particularly sensitive moment for Israel-UAE ties, with Sa'ar saying the perpetrators may have hoped to damage the relationship.

But Israel says the opposite will happen.

Sa'ar revealed that he had spoken to UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed after the incident.

"We were both determined we will not let this terror attack influence the relations between the states," he said.

"On the contrary, we are very committed now to strengthen the relations in all dimensions."

The minister also pointed to Israel's growing ties with other Arab countries, saying recent discussions with Morocco had focused on upgrading bilateral relations.

"Every time we are doing so, there are attempts from these radical forces to try to destroy it," Sa'ar said. "They will not be successful."

Aviation Security Faces New Questions

Beyond the immediate terror investigation, the incident is likely to trigger scrutiny of aviation security, particularly the possibility of an attack originating from inside the cockpit.

Israel has already indicated that it will tighten procedures for foreign pilots flying into the country. The incident has raised questions over how an Omani national serving as co-pilot came to operate a flight bound for Israel, given that Israel and Oman do not have diplomatic relations.

For Sa'ar, however, the broader lesson is also about international counterterrorism cooperation.

He said India and Israel, both countries with long experience confronting terrorism, should deepen cooperation in intelligence and operational expertise.

"It is very important to share intelligence, to share knowledge, experience," Sa'ar told NDTV.

"And unfortunately, we are both countries with a certain experience. We should work together to help each other."

For now, the central questions remain unanswered: what motivated the co-pilot, whether the attack was planned, whether anyone directed it and whether it was intended to bring down the aircraft. But the actions of Captain Machchhar and the passengers aboard the flight have ensured that those questions are being investigated on the ground rather than through the wreckage of an aircraft.