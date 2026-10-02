Video: This Delhi Shop Invented Ayurvedic Samosa To Promote Healthy Snacking

Samosa is perhaps one of the most widely consumed snacks in India, whether you're working in the office, serving guests at home, or satisfying cravings on a rainy day. However, this deep-fried snack, made of maida and potatoes, is clearly not healthy. So, should we quit eating it altogether? A samosa lover in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar found a middle path. Sujit Kumar invented an Ayurvedic Samosa - a healthier alternative to your regular samosa.

While speaking to NDTV, Kumar shared that his love for samosa motivated him to create a healthier alternative. While researching, he realised that usually the samosa dough is kneaded with only salt and carom seeds.

He invented the Ayurvedic Samosa, for which the dough is kneaded with carom seeds (ajwain), crushed cloves (laung), curry leaves (kadi patta) and dried fenugreek leaves (kasturi methi).

The samosa also contains Ayurvedic herbal powders like Lavanbhaskar Churna, which reduces indigestion and acidity, and Jatamansi Churna, which is known for reducing stress, calming the mind and improving sleep. Two samosas are served with a special garlic-tomato digestive chutney.

While the main ingredients (maida and potatoes) and cooking technique (frying) remain the same, it may be difficult to call these samosas a healthy snack. However, the Ayurvedic version is certainly more digestion-friendly compared to the regular samosa.