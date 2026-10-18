A viral video capturing the moment of the attack has surfaced, showing actor Tiger Shroff sitting next to the driver and waving to fans shortly before the ambush. Two bike-borne assailants are then seen allegedly firing four rounds at the vehicle before fleeing the scene.

During the shooting, 35-year-old blogger Umesh Chavan, who had come to cover Tiger Shroff's event, sustained a bullet injury, with the round reportedly striking him around two inches below the chest.