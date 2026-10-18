Tiger Shroff Assassination Bid Updates: Actor Tiger Shroff escaped without injury while his car driver was injured in gunfire by three bike-borne men in Mumbai's Juhu on Sunday evening. He was reportedly leaving a football ground when the attack took place. A video soon emerged in which a man identifying himself as Anil Pandit, claiming to be from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, said Tiger Shroff was on their hit list as "he was not heeding our directions" and "was working with Salman Khan". Bishnoi, who is in jail in Gujarat, has repeatedly threatened to kill Salman Khan.
Here Are The Updates On Tiger Shroff Assassination Bid:
Tiger Shroff Assassination Bid Updates: Viral Video Shows Car Firing, Blogger Umesh Chavan Injured
A viral video capturing the moment of the attack has surfaced, showing actor Tiger Shroff sitting next to the driver and waving to fans shortly before the ambush. Two bike-borne assailants are then seen allegedly firing four rounds at the vehicle before fleeing the scene.
During the shooting, 35-year-old blogger Umesh Chavan, who had come to cover Tiger Shroff's event, sustained a bullet injury, with the round reportedly striking him around two inches below the chest.
Tiger Shroff Assassination Bid Updates: Supriya Sule Slams Home Ministry Over Rising Gun Violence And Lawlessness
Reacting to the firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff, NCP(SP) leader Supriya Sule lashed out at the state government, stating that the rising frequency of shootings raises serious questions about the law and order situation and that the Home Ministry must answer for it.
Tiger Shroff Assassination Bid Updates: "Mumbai Police Finished Gangs In 1990s, Will Do It Again," Says Eknath Shinde
Following the firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff, Eknath Shinde asserted that the Mumbai Police successfully dismantled criminal syndicates back in the 1990s and are fully prepared to do so once again, warning that lawbreakers will face severe consequences.
Tiger Shroff Assassination Bid Updates: Eknath Shinde Condemns Attack, Assures Strict Action
Condemning the firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff, Eknath Shinde told NDTV that he spoke directly with the Mumbai Police Commissioner to gather details and directed authorities to swiftly track down and take strict action against the culprits. He also reached out to Tiger Shroff and veteran actor Jackie Shroff, assuring them that the Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police stand firmly with the family and that no perpetrator, regardless of which gang they belong to, will be spared.
Tiger Shroff Assassination Bid Updates: Mumbai Police Detain One Person
Mumbai Police have detained one person in connection with the firing incident outside the Juhu sports ground targeting actor Tiger Shroff's vehicle.
Tiger Shroff Assassination Bid Updates: Driver Sustained Chest Wound, Condition Critical At Cooper Hospital
While it was earlier reported that driver Firdaus had sustained an injury near his left hand, police and medical sources have updated that he actually suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of his chest during the ambush. He is currently receiving emergency treatment at Cooper Hospital, where medical staff have reported his condition to be critical.
Here is the formatted live blog entry and headline for your CMS: Tiger Shroff Assassination Bid Updates: Video Captures Firing At Actor's Car In Juhu
A video circulating on social media appears to show a person or persons opening fire at a car belonging to Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who escaped unhurt after gunmen targeted him in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening, police said.
At least four gunshots can be heard in the video, although investigators have yet to establish the exact number of rounds fired or how many firearms were used in the incident.
#BREAKING: Attack on Bollywood Actor Tiger Shroff by gunmen of Lawrence Bishnoi gang captured on camera by a bystander. As the car exits the soccer ground in Juhu area of Mumbai in India, multiple shots fired. Injured can be heard screaming. Massive manhunt launched by cops. https://t.co/1lWXl0qMul— Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) October 18, 2026
Tiger Shroff Assassination Bid Updates: Rohit Pawar Slams State Law And Order After Firing
Reacting to the incident, NCP(SP) MLA Rohit Pawar took to social media to criticise the state government over the deteriorating law and order situation.
शिवसेनेचे विभागप्रमुख प्रदिप पुर्णेकर यांचा ठाण्यात गोळ्या झाडून खून करण्यात आल्याची घटना ताजी असतानाच मुंबईत अभिनेता टायगर श्रॉफ यांच्या गाडीवर गोळीबार झाल्याचं वृत्त अत्यंत धक्कादायक आहे. सुदैवाने टायगर श्रॉफ हे सुखरुप आहेत. पण राज्यात नेते आणि अभिनेतेच जर सुरक्षित नसतील सामान्य माणसाच्या सुरक्षेचं काय, असा प्रश्न यामुळं निर्माण होतो. कुठं नेऊन ठेवली राज्याची कायदा व सुव्यवस्था? असं म्हणण्याची वेळ आता आलीय. राज्याच्या आर्थिक राजधानीत गुंडांचा भररस्त्यात असा हैदोस सुरु असेल तर कोणता उद्योजक राज्यात गुंवतवूक करणार? सरकारने आधी राज्य नीट चालवावं आणि जमत नसेल तर एखाद्या सक्षम मंत्र्याकडं गृहखातं सोपवावं. #TigerShroff #कायदा_सुव्यवस्था #महाराष्ट्र #MaharashtraGovernment #मुंबई #LawAndOrder— Rohit Pawar (@RRPSpeaks) October 18, 2026
Tiger Shroff Assassination Bid Updates: Police Form 15 Teams To Probe Firing
Providing official details on the incident, a senior police official stated that the firing took place around 7 PM when actor Tiger Shroff was leaving after completing personal work in the area. Confirming that the actor did not sustain any gunshot injuries and remains completely safe, the police have launched a thorough investigation and formed around 15 specialised teams to track down the suspects.
Tiger Shroff Assassination Bid Updates: Forensic Analysis Confirms Three Rounds Fired At BMW From Close Range
Forensic experts have recovered empty bullet casings confirming that three rounds were fired directly at Tiger Shroff’s BMW.
Preliminary ballistic reports indicate that the bullets were fired from close range by a motorcycle-borne pillion shooter, pointing to a calculated effort to either intimidate or inflict severe harm.
Tiger Shroff Assassination Bid Updates: Driver Firdaus Recovering At Nanavati Hospital
Driver Firdaus, who took a bullet to the hand while manoeuvring the vehicle during the sudden ambush, is currently recovering at Nanavati Hospital.
Tiger Shroff Assassination Bid Updates: Mumbai Police Shares Statement
Mumbai Police has confirmed that actor Tiger Shroff is safe following the firing incident in Juhu, while his driver, Firdaus, sustained a left-hand injury and is safe in the hospital, and an auto driver, Chauhan, remains hospitalised for ongoing treatment.
Tiger Shroff Assassination Bid Updates: Actor Was Returning From Football Ground
Tiger Shroff had gone to Juhu to play football when the firing took place. Popular TV actor Karanveer Mehra was with Shroff.
The actor regularly plays football in the Juhu area as part of celebrity practice sessions, charity games, and professional club training (such as with local sides and the All Stars Football Club).
Tiger Shroff Assassination Bid Updates: Attack Echoes Baba Siddique's 2024 Murder Over Salman Khan Ties
The attack on Tiger Shroff comes two years after former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead on October 12, 2024, in Mumbai's Bandra area, and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility specifically because of his close friendship with Salman Khan.
Tiger Shroff Assassination Bid Updates: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Speaks To Mumbai Police Commissioner
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to the Mumbai Police Commissioner to get details of the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff. He directed the Police Commissioner to expedite the investigation and take strict action against those responsible.
Tiger Shroff Assassination Bid Updates: Have Salman Khan And Tiger Shroff Ever Worked Together?
Tiger Shroff and Salman Khan have not starred together in a full-length feature film, though they share several industry connections. Salman Khan reportedly helped pave the way for Tiger Shroff's entry into Bollywood by advising producer Sajid Nadiadwala to launch him. Tiger Shroff's father, Jackie Shroff, has worked with Salman Khan in multiple major films. The two have shared stages and have frequently expressed mutual admiration for each other's fitness and dedication to action films.
Tiger Shroff Assassination Bid Updates: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Members Say Targeted Actor For 'Working With Salman Khan'
An audio file that emerged after the incident featured a man claiming to represent the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, taking responsibility for the attack. In the audio file, a man identifying himself as Anil Pandit claimed that Tiger Shroff had been targeted because he had ignored the gang's directions and continued working with Salman Khan, who has repeatedly been threatened by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.
"Anyone in the film industry who works separately from us, or works with Salman Khan, we will kill him. And this is the first and last warning. This Salman Khan is Dawood's (Ibrahim) dog, and we have kept a dog named Dawood at home," the man can be heard saying in the audio note.
"We had called him and explained it to him but he did not understand, so today we explained it to him properly," the message added.
Tiger Shroff Assassination Bid Updates: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility
A video soon emerged in which a man identifying himself as Anil Pandit, claiming to be from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, said Tiger Shroff was on their hit list as "he was not heeding our directions" and "was working with Salman Khan". Bishnoi, who is in jail in Gujarat, has repeatedly threatened to kill Salman Khan.
Tiger Shroff Assassination Bid Updates: Three Men Open Fire At Tiger Shroff In Mumbai's Juhu, Driver Injured
Actor Tiger Shroff escaped without injury while his car driver was injured in gunfire by three bike-borne men in Mumbai's Juhu on Sunday evening. He was reportedly leaving a football ground when the attack took place.