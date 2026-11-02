'Can't Even Fake It Right": Kiren Rijiju's Swipe At Congress' AI Crowd Post

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has hit out at the Congress over what he called an AI-generated image of the crowds at Sunday's Ramlila Grounds rally held by the Opposition INDIA bloc. Attaching an image posted by Congress MP Vamsi Gaddam and other party leaders showing crowds at the rally, Rijiju said the Opposition party had to resort to AI images to show crowds.

Image posted by Congress MP Vamsi Gaddam

"Even the fake AI photo to show that Ramlila ground was full is not done properly by the fake narrative team of Congress Party!" Rijiju posted on X, attaching the image posted by the Congress MP from Telangana.

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The image was also shared by a number of Congress supporters on social media. The same AI-generated image of the crowd was also posted by former MP and CWC member Jagdish Thakor on his social media.

Image posted by CWC member Jagdish Thakor

The image was also called out by many on 'X' as AI-generated. It showed AI images of Rahul and Sonia Gandhi on the rally stage, which also appeared different from the original stage at the rally venue.

The BJP on Sunday termed the rally a flop show, claiming that the crowd was nowhere close to what the Opposition had claimed. The ruling party leaders posted images and videos of empty chairs at the rally and claimed that at least 40 per cent of the ground was empty.

In the run-up to the rally, the Congress had claimed that 10 lakh people would attend the protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

"The Congress said there will be a crowd of 10 lakh, but 40 per cent of the ground was empty," party MP and spokesperson Sambit Patra said on Sunday evening.

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The crowd shown at the rally was "trick photography... tricks don't make one Prime Minister," he added, taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi.

To counter the BJP, the Congress shared drone footage and images from the rally venue to claim that lakhs had turned up for the protest.

Speaking at the rally, Gandhi had said that the 2024 election was illegal because of the vote theft conducted by Gyanesh Kumar.

"This theft of votes is no ordinary theft. This is the theft of every voice of India. This is called treason," Gandhi said. "Without Gyanesh Kumar, neither would Narendra Modi have become Prime Minister nor Amit Shah the Home Minister," he argued, insisting that Kumar will "go to jail" for the role he played.

Hitting back, Patra said allegations about illegal polls "don't happen from Ramlila grounds".

"You challenge the elections immediately after the election, not like this... Show me the petition you have filed that 2024 election is illegal," he said.

The rally on Sunday was part of the Opposition's sustained campaign seeking resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar after several media reports raised questions on the functioning of the poll panel and the conduct of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter rolls.

Before the Sunday rally, the Opposition bloc on Saturday evening carried out a symbolic "impeachment" of CEC Gyanesh Kumar at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence.

The Election Commission and the BJP have refuted the allegations and accused the Opposition of spreading a "fake narrative" against the institution.