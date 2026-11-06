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US Envoy Sergio Gor Shares Glimpse Of Diwali Celebrations At Embassy In New Delhi

He also wished everyone celebrating the festival a very Happy Diwali, extending his greetings to all those observing the occasion.

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US Envoy Sergio Gor Shares Glimpse Of Diwali Celebrations At Embassy In New Delhi
In his post, the US Ambassador described the embassy celebration as a great occasion.

Diwali, the festival of lights, is being celebrated with festivities and greetings across India. This year, the festival falls on November 8, as the Pradosh Kaal, the auspicious evening period for worship, is also considered when determining the date. On this occasion, people decorate their homes with diyas and colourful lights, and offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha for happiness and prosperity. Joining the celebrations, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor shared glimpses of the Diwali event held at the US Embassy in New Delhi and extended his wishes to everyone observing the festival.

Sharing the glimpses on social media, Gor said that it was great to celebrate Diwali at the US Embassy in New Delhi. He also wished everyone celebrating the festival a very Happy Diwali, extending his greetings to all those observing the occasion.

Check Out The Post Here:

In his post, the US Ambassador described the embassy celebration as a great occasion and shared his happiness about being part of the festivities.

The US Embassy's Diwali celebration highlighted the spirit of the festival, with Ambassador Sergio Gor extending warm wishes for joy, peace, and prosperity.

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