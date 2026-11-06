From Aishwarya Rai To Janhvi Kapoor, Bollywood Stars Come Together For Manish Malhotra's Grand Diwali Bash

Manish Malhotra's annual Diwali bash was a star-studded affair. From the Bachchans and Khans to the industry's younger brigade, the party saw some of the biggest names in Bollywood arrive in their festive best.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai made a joint appearance at the Diwali party. Aishwarya opted for a red saree featuring an elaborate gold border, which she accessorised with a heavy gold necklace and a ring. Abhishek kept it classic in an all-black ensemble paired with black glasses.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan looked super in traditional attire. Kareena dazzled in a gold sequinned saree teamed with a matching halter-neck blouse, while Saif opted for a black kurta paired with white trousers for an understated festive look.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna came with their son Aarav. The family posed together for the paparazzi, coordinating their looks in elegant shades of white and ivory.

Janhvi Kapoor made a glamorous entry in a striped gold-and-black fishtail lehenga paired with a matching blouse, while Madhuri Dixit brought a burst of colour to the celebration in a vibrant pink saree.

Disha Patani opted for an elegant white saree. Sharvari, meanwhile, stood out in a lime-green sheer drape, adding a fresh touch to festive fashion.

Kriti Sanon chose a pastel blue halter-neck kurti paired with matching pants, keeping her look elegant yet contemporary.

Ananya Panday brought the sparkle in a dazzling lehenga and Sara Ali Khan embraced traditional festive glamour in an intricately embellished red lehenga.

Suhana Khan looked radiant in a richly detailed brocade lehenga, while Khushi Kapoor added a pop of colour in a striking purple lehenga.

Shanaya Kapoor gave traditional dressing a Gen Z twist in a chic black saree. Sanya Malhotra blended contemporary styling with traditional craftsmanship in a vibrant Bandhani saree paired with a statement golden corset.

Host Manish Malhotra's close friend Karan Johar also made a stylish appearance in a sophisticated black ethnic ensemble, keeping his festive look understated yet dapper.

Which celebrity's festive look has inspired you to give your ethnic wardrobe a stylish makeover?

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