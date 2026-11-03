US voters cast their ballots on Tuesday in a critical midterm election as Democrats sought to gain control of Congress and establish the first major legislative check on US President Donald Trump's second term in office.
A Democratic victory in the House of Representatives would allow the party to block Trump's legislative proposals and initiate investigations into the administration's actions.
The election serves as a broad referendum on Trump's presidency, with voter sentiment shifting against the Republican party due to growing public frustration over rising living expenses and the ongoing conflict with Iran.
All 435 House seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats are at stake, along with governorships in 36 states. Democrats need only three House gains and a net four seats in the Senate to wrest both chambers from Republican hands.
US Elections: Polls Now Open In 27 States, 1,000 Election Monitors Deployed
Voting now open in 27 states and around 1,000 election monitors deployed in 50 states, according to the Justice Department. Meanwhile, in central US, rain is spreading across the region. 19 polling stations in Florida have been moved due to flooding.
US Elections: Polls Open On US East Coast In Pivotal Midterm Elections
Polls opened on the US east coast on Tuesday in midterm elections that could upend Donald Trump's presidency, with Democrats looking to seize control of Congress and significantly curb his executive powers.
Multiple polls predict Democrats will take control of the House of Representatives and have a shot at seizing the Senate on the back of voter resentment at a deeply unpopular president, soaring energy costs and the dragging conflict with Iran.
(AFP)
US Elections: Forecast Brief Shows Democrats Having Midterm Edge In US House And Senate Races
Democrats are projected to hold an advantage over the Republican Party in five of the seven closely watched Senate races, both US House of Representatives contests and also the race for Georgia Governor, a 2026 Midterm Forecast brief issued by a leading consultancy in campaign and perception management has revealed.
As the voting takes place in the US midterm elections on Tuesday, the forecast by Psifos Advisory Group - a division of Newark-based Gateway Group One - gives Democrats an edge in eight of the 10 key races, with Republicans favoured in the remaining two.
Among the Senate races, Democratic candidates are expected to be ahead in Texas, Ohio, North Carolina, Georgia and Michigan, while Republicans hold an advantage in Iowa and Florida.
(IANS)