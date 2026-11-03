US voters cast their ballots on Tuesday in a critical midterm election as Democrats sought to gain control of Congress and establish the first major legislative check on US President Donald Trump's second term in office.

A Democratic victory in the House of Representatives would allow the party to block Trump's legislative proposals and initiate investigations into the administration's actions.

The election serves as a broad referendum on Trump's presidency, with voter sentiment shifting against the Republican party due to growing public frustration over rising living expenses and the ongoing conflict with Iran.

All 435 House seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats are at stake, along with governorships in 36 states. Democrats need only three House gains and a net four seats in the Senate to wrest both chambers from Republican hands.