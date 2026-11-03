Priyadarshan Confirms He Won't Direct <i>Malamaal Weekly</i> Sequel, Here's What We Know

Malamaal Weekly is set to return with a sequel, but the new film will have a different filmmaker behind the camera. Director Priyadarshan, who made the original film, recently confirmed that he will not be part of the follow-up, months after the sequel was officially announced.

On top of that, Riteish Deshmukh, who played the lead in the first film, has also reportedly walked out of the project. The reason behind his exit is not known yet. The sequel is now moving forward with Amit Joshi as the director.

In an interview with Variety India, Priyadarshan said, “I am not doing it. I have decided not to do any sequel.”

The report further states that the makers have completed the casting process and they will reveal the names of the actors, along with other details of the project soon. Just like the first film, the sequel will be set in a small town. It will also keep the money-related troubles and villagers' greed that made the original film popular.

Apart from Malamaal Weekly 2, the sequel to Bhagam Bhaag was also announced earlier this year. Priyadarshan will not return to direct this film as well.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, the director explained, “I never do sequels because the reason you are doing part 2 is that it should be better than part one, like with the Terminator franchise where part 2 was a better film than part 1. Unless you have a much better story, you shouldn't do it. People always make a sequel when the first one really works, so if you don't better it, there is no value for the franchise.”

This update comes after Priyadarshan had a mixed year. While Bhooth Bangla found success and received love from the audience, Haiwaan failed to garner attention.

The 2006 film, Malamaal Weekly, featured Paresh Rawal, Om Puri, Riteish Deshmukh, Arbaaz Khan, Rajpal Yadav and Asrani. It was based on the 1998 hit Waking Ned.

The story was later remade in several languages. The Telugu version, Bhagyalakshmi Bumper Draw, came out in 2006, followed by Kannada film Dakota Picture in 2012 and the Malayalam version Aamayum Muyalum in 2014.

Also Read: Priyadarshan Slams Bollywood's Entourage Culture: "People Come On Set, Do Nothing, Make Money"