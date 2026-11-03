British Adventurer Reunites With Mother After Completing 28-Year Trek Around The World

British explorer Karl Bushby has finished a 28-year trek, walking roughly 50,000 kilometres (31,000 miles) back to his childhood doorstep in northern England. Hundreds of cheering supporters greeted the 57-year-old when he reached the square of his home city of Hull on Monday.

"After 28 years, you just couldn't ask for more than this," he told the crowd. "I guess I'll be seeing you around."

He then headed for his family home where his mother, his 36-year-old son and a 12-year-old granddaughter were waiting.

News agency Reuters shared a heartwarming moment when he reunited with his mother, Angela.

"Where have you been?" his emotional mother asked after meeting him at her home in Sutton Park, where she raised him. She had not seen him for a decade.

Later, she told the media that "it's good to have him home" and she feels "relieved".

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Bushby's unique journey

The adventurer finished his trek on Monday, ending a 31,000-mile journey at the house where he grew up.

During his journey, he hacked through jungles in Central America, crossed the ice between Alaska and Russia, and last month swam across the English Channel.

In his twenties, he served in the British Army's Parachute Regiment. After the breakdown of his marriage, he drew a line on a world map and set off. He was inspired by his father, who had wondered if it was possible to walk from London to New York.

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He carried a tent, a few hundred dollars and a cheap plastic camera. He started in Chile and headed north through the Americas, crossing from Alaska to Russia, Mongolia and China, and back through Europe after swimming the Caspian Sea.

There were several hardships in the journey, which was supposed to be completed in 10 years as per the original plans. But he faced many obstacles, including a brief imprisonment in Panama, being held at gunpoint in Mexico and detention by Russian authorities for crossing the border illegally. The financial crisis in 2008 and the COVID-19 pandemic also caused delays.