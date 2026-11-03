Dubai Unveils Its First 'Work from Park' Hub Offering Free Outdoor Workspaces

Dubai has opened its first-ever "Work from Park" destination at Al Barsha Pond Park, providing a unique opportunity for freelancers, remote employees, and hybrid teams to work surrounded by nature, Gulf News reported. According to the report, the facility opened at Al Barsha Pond Park on Monday (November 2). Ahmed Mohammed Almarzooqi, Manager of Dubai Public Parks, Dubai Municipality, revealed why this particular park was selected in the first place.

"This is the first phase of the Workfrom Park initiative, located at Al Barsha Pond Park. We chose this location because of its strategic setting and the range of recreational facilities it offers, including a pond, jogging track and children's play area," he said, as quoted by Khaleej Times.

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The project was launched by Dubai Municipality in partnership with flexible workspace platform Letswork and construction firm Group AMANA. It blends professional amenities with a natural green environment.

"It's everything you need from a modern workspace, surrounded by greenery, walking paths, and the peaceful setting of the park. Work, meet, connect, or take a break outdoors, all in one destination," a post on Letswork's website mentioned.

The new hub features free outdoor seating areas and rooftop desks complete with Wi-Fi access for visitors who want to work surrounded by trees and lake views.

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Indoor facilities are also available for those needing a climate-controlled environment, starting at Dh50 a day for an open co-working pass, which includes a complimentary coffee.

"Outside is completely free for people to just come, sit and work," Omar Al Mheiri, co-founder and CTO of Letswork, told Gulf News.

Group AMANA built the facility. Its business development manager, Mohannad Al-Omari, said that the outdoor areas will be fully connected.

"There will be power, internet, everything, with sockets, so people can be connected in and out," he said, as quoted.

The indoor setup includes bookable meeting rooms and private office suites for longer-term rentals.

Officials hope the initiative will promote a healthier work-life balance by allowing professionals to step away from indoor cubicles at least for some time.