Scissors Penetrate Toddler's Chest While Playing With Brother, She Survives

A 3-year-old girl in Gujarat has made a miraculous recovery after doctors at Civil Hospital Ahmedabad successfully extracted a pair of sharp scissors embedded in her chest.

The toddler, daughter of a migrant worker couple from Kutch, was critically injured last month at around 11 am, when a dangerous chest trauma occurred while playing with her 5-year-old brother.

Following the accident, the girl was initially rushed to a local private facility before being transferred to a hospital in Gandhidham for a preliminary CT scan. Recognising the critical nature of the injury, doctors referred her to Civil Hospital Ahmedabad, where she was admitted at 10 pm that night and immediately prepped for emergency surgery.

A specialised medical team from the Pediatric Surgery department, guided by Department Head Dr Rakesh Joshi and led by Assistant Professors Dr Kashvi and Dr Mrinalini, alongside skilled anaesthetists, performed the delicate operation. The team successfully removed the scissors without damaging vital organs, and the patient's condition is now stable as she prepares for discharge.

Medical experts revealed that the patient was lucky to have survived. Had the sharp object penetrated just an inch higher or to the side, it could have severed major blood vessels, punctured the trachea, or damaged intercostal blood vessels, leading to severe internal haemorrhage. Because of the toddler's age and size, the impact force was limited, preventing the blades from breaking through the rib bone into deeper vital structures.

Highlighting the importance of safety vigilance, Civil Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Rakesh Joshi said, "Parents must pay continuous attention to what their young children are playing with and keep sharp objects well out of reach. A 5-year-old child does not understand the severe harm these items can cause. If a child suddenly experiences difficulty breathing after an accident, parents should seek immediate medical attention."