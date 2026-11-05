Shah Rukh Khan Didn't Take Pending Rs 95 Lakh For <i>Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam</i>: Producer KC Bokadia

Veteran filmmaker KC Bokadia has spoken about how some of Bollywood's biggest stars worked with producers in the past. He recalled that actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, and Rajinikanth did not make producers bear the cost of their personal staff.

Bokadia's comments come amid growing discussions around the rising costs of film production and the expenses associated with actors' entourages, including personal staff and other facilities. The filmmaker said senior stars were mindful of the producer's budget and did not make additional demands that could add to production costs.

In an interview with ANI, Bokadia said, “Amitabh Bachchan never took the salary of his staff. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rajinikanth, all of them. They never made producers pay their staff.”

He also recalled that senior actors would often share meals with the film crew and interact with everyone on the set without making distinctions.

Bokadia shared an example involving Jackie Shroff during a film shoot in Chennai. According to the filmmaker, Shroff was given a double room instead of a suite. Bokadia felt that the actor should have been given a better room, but Shroff was comfortable with the arrangement.

The actor reportedly told him that the room was good enough as it had a proper bathroom and the necessary facilities. Since he would spend most of his day shooting and return only at night to sleep, Shroff said he did not need a bigger room.

Bokadia contrasted this with what he described as the demands of some actors today, particularly the expenses associated with their entourages and facilities.

“Now, we come and say, have mercy on the producer. Otherwise, such a day will come, the ones who will give four shoulders will also have to bring it on rent. This is a business. The actors should also think: it is a business. If the producer is alive, then we will also be alive,” he said.

Bokadia also recalled an incident involving Shah Rukh Khan from their work on Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. According to him (he produced the film), he had signed Khan for Rs 2 crore and had already paid him Rs 1.05 crore, leaving Rs 95 lakh outstanding.

Bokadia said Khan later told his son that he did not want the remaining amount because of his respect for the filmmaker. He also made it clear that the decision was his own and that Bokadia had nothing to do with it.

Years later, Bokadia said he met Khan at Empire Studio and brought up the pending amount. According to the filmmaker, Khan did not want to discuss it and indicated that there was no need to talk about the money.