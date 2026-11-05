Saif Ali Khan Reveals Kareena Kapoor's 10 pm Rule: "She Doesn't Talk After That"

Bollywood royalty Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan made their much-awaited appearance on Season 9 of Koffee With Karan. The couple brought their trademark chemistry, humour and unfiltered conversations to the celebrity chat show, 16 years after their last joint appearance.

Their return was also a special one for the show. As Karan Johar pointed out, Saif and Kareena are the only couple to have appeared together on the Koffee With Karan couch twice. The duo first featured together during Season 3 in 2010.

While the episode touched upon their relationship, family and journey together, Saif ended up revealing a rather amusing detail about Kareena.

Speaking about what Kareena is like at home, Saif revealed that it took years to understand why she would suddenly go quiet after bedtime.

"I will tell you something about her. I didn't realise, and she never told me that she doesn't talk after 10 pm, once we are in bed. I didn't know,” he said.

Kareena, in her signature style, gave a perfect explanation for the habit. “That is my downtime,” she said.

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Saif admitted that it took him a couple of years to figure this out. "It took me a couple of years to figure out. I was like, ' Why is she not saying anything? Is something wrong?' Suddenly, she would go 'hmm'. Go quiet. I am like, 'Did I do something? Why is she quiet?' And it took me a long time to realise all by myself that she doesn't wanna talk,” Said added.

Kareena then jumped into the conversation to explain that her mornings are quite the opposite. “Only in the morning am I entertaining,” she said.

Saif also joked about Kareena's high-energy mornings. He shared, "In the morning there is high energy, conversations on the phone, and sometimes I am watching her talk to me and telling me what's happening, and I am waiting for her to take a breath."

To this, Kareena added, "I am giving him all the gossip, and he is not listening."

Saif and Kareena have been married for over 14 years. They are parents to two sons, Taimur and Jeh.