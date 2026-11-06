<i>Ramayana</i> vs <i>Adipurush</i> Box Office: Prabhas Film Opened Rs 21.90 Crore Higher Than Ranbir Kapoor's Epic

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana has registered a strong opening at the Indian box office, but the Nitesh Tiwari-directed mythological epic has failed to surpass the opening-day record of Prabhas' Adipurush.

Despite generating considerable anticipation ahead of its theatrical release, Ramayana opened below the 2023 mythological drama, with a difference of Rs 21.90 crore in India nett collections.

According to early estimates, Ramayana collected Rs 64.85 crore nett in India on its opening day, while Adipurush had earned Rs 86.75 crore nett across languages on Day 1.

In terms of India gross collections, the difference was even more pronounced. Ramayana recorded Rs 77.50 crore, compared with Adipurush's Rs 103.08 crore.

Ramayana vs Adipurush: Opening Day Collection

Released in theatres on November 5, 2026, Ramayana opened across multiple languages and recorded collections from approximately 25,200 shows. The Hindi version contributed the largest share, earning Rs 47.50 crore nett. The Kannada version collected Rs 7.25 crore, while Telugu contributed Rs 6 crore. The Tamil and Malayalam versions earned Rs 2.60 crore and Rs 1.50 crore, respectively.

Adipurush, which arrived in cinemas on June 16, 2023, had a different box-office distribution. The Prabhas-starrer recorded its strongest numbers from the Telugu market, where it earned approximately Rs 48 crore on its opening day. Its Hindi version contributed Rs 37.25 crore.

The difference in their opening-day performances also highlights the contrasting market contributions of the two films. While Adipurush was driven largely by its Telugu-speaking audience, Ramayana witnessed its biggest contribution from the Hindi market.

Records Broken By Ramayana On Day 1

While Ramayana could not displace Dhurandhar: The Revenge from the top position, its opening has helped the film set several box office benchmarks. It has become Ranbir Kapoor's biggest opener, surpassing his previous record held by Animal, which collected Rs 63.80 crore nett on its opening day in 2023.

The film has also delivered Sai Pallavi's biggest opening, comfortably surpassing Amaran's reported opening of Rs 21.40 crore. For director Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana has registered a career-best opening, moving ahead of Dangal, which had collected Rs 29.78 crore on Day 1.

The film has also overtaken Drishyam 3: The Conclusion to become the second-biggest Hindi opener of 2026. Additionally, its opening has reportedly set a new benchmark for pre-Diwali Hindi releases.

Yash, who plays Ravana in the film, has also added another major opener to his filmography. Ramayana has recorded his third-biggest opening after KGF: Chapter 2 and Toxic.

More About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes actors playing several important characters from the epic.

The film arrived in theatres following an extensive advance booking period that began on Dussehra, 15 days before its release. After an initial disagreement between exhibitors and distributors was resolved, ticket sales gained momentum. Reports suggested that the film had sold tickets worth Rs 200 crore worldwide ahead of its release, including more than Rs 120 crore in India.