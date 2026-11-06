<i>Ramayana</i> Has A <i>Dangal</i> Connection, And One Dialogue Says It All

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has reminded viewers of one of his most memorable films, Dangal, and the connection comes through a dialogue.

What's Happening

In a scene from Ramayana, Sheeba Chaddha, who plays Manthara, is seen speaking to Lara Dutta's Kaikeyi.

When King Dasharath announces Ram as his successor, Manthara questions Kaikeyi, saying, "Bharat Ram se kam hai kya?"

The dialogue has reminded viewers of Aamir Khan's iconic line from Dangal, "Mhaari chhoriyan chhoron se kam hain ke?"

The 2016 sports drama featured Aamir Khan as Mahavir Singh Phogat, who trains his daughters to become wrestlers despite societal expectations.

The similarity between the two dialogues has caught viewers' attention, with the connection becoming even more interesting because both films have been directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

Background

Dangal, released in 2016, was directed by Tiwari and starred Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, among others. The film went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema.

Almost a decade later, Tiwari has returned with Ramayana, a two-part adaptation of the Indian epic. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi and Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara.

Records Broken By Ramayana On Day 1

While Ramayana could not displace Dhurandhar: The Revenge from the top position, its opening has helped the film set several box office benchmarks. It has become Ranbir Kapoor's biggest opener, surpassing his previous record held by Animal, which collected Rs 63.80 crore nett on its opening day in 2023.

The film has also delivered Sai Pallavi's biggest opening, comfortably surpassing Amaran's reported opening of Rs 21.40 crore. For director Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana has registered a career-best opening, moving ahead of Dangal, which had collected Rs 29.78 crore on Day 1.

The film has also overtaken Drishyam 3: The Conclusion to become the second-biggest Hindi opener of 2026. Additionally, its opening has reportedly set a new benchmark for pre-Diwali Hindi releases.

Yash, who plays Ravana in the film, has also added another major opener to his filmography. Ramayana has recorded his third-biggest opening after KGF: Chapter 2 and Toxic.

More About Ramayana

The film arrived in theatres following an extensive advance booking period that began on Dussehra, 15 days before its release. After an initial disagreement between exhibitors and distributors was resolved, ticket sales gained momentum. Reports suggested that the film had sold tickets worth Rs 200 crore worldwide ahead of its release, including more than Rs 120 crore in India.