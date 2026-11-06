'Take A Bow, RK': Indira Krishnan Praises Ranbir Kapoor's Transformation From <i>Animal</i> To <i>Lord Ram</i>

With the release of Ramayana: Part 1 in theatres on November 5, Indira Krishnan has been looking back at some of the moments she shared with the cast during the making of the film.

Indira, who plays Kaushalya, Lord Ram's mother in the film, recalled the cast's first reading season and praised co-star Ranbir Kapoor. Sharing a selfie with the actor, Indira revealed how much she admired Ranbir, both for his acting and the person he is off-screen. “Our first day of cast reading session. What a memorable day, and today I could feel this nostalgia. RK, I have no words to tell how beautiful inside-out you are. From Animal to Ramayana, I witnessed this pure soul actor, and believe me, he nailed it. "Take a bow, RK,” she wrote.

Alongside praising Ranbir Kapoor, Indira also shared warm words for Sai Pallavi, who plays the role of Sita in the film. Impressed by Sai Pallavi's innocence and spiritual side, Indira shared, "Sai, your innocence speaks volumes, and your spiritual thought has brought you to this platform...you were right; we all were destined to meet here.”

She also thanked Ravi Dubey for looking after her during their stay in Chandigarh. Remembering his kindness, she called him a "sweetheart". Indira also spoke warmly about director Nitesh Tiwari in her post. Recalling a scene she had to shoot just before the Vanvas sequence, she said his guidance helped her understand the scene better and get the shot right in one take.

Indira also praised Rakul Preet Singh's politeness and cheerfulness on set and appreciated her performance as Surpanakha. She thanked casting director Mukesh Chhabra for putting the ensemble together and acknowledged Jay Kar's work behind the camera. Recalling the scale of the shoot, she mentioned one setup that involved more than 80 cameras. “Love you all...cheers to the team, cheers to Namit Malhotra's Ramayana...JAI SHREE RAM,” she added.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The second instalment of the film is confirmed for a 2028 release.

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