<i>Ramayana</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi Film Misses Century Mark, Mints Rs 65 Crore In India

Amid high expectaions and buzz, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, released worldwide on November 5 ahead of Diwali. Opened to mixed reactions, the film managed to earn Rs 65 crore (net) in India, much lower than the expected Rs 100 crore opening predicted by trade experts. The biggest contribution for the film came from the Hindi language, adding Rs 47.50 crore to the total. The worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 127.50 crore.

Breaking Down The Numbers

Ramayana minted a net of ₹64.85 crore across 25,200 shows on the opening day. These numbers are marginally higher than Ranbir's last release, Animal (2023), which minted Rs 63.80 crore in India on the opening day as per trade tracker Sacnilk.

Apart from the Hindi, the Kannada added Rs 7.25 crore from 1,197 shows, Telugu ₹6.00 crore from 1,776 shows, Tamil ₹2.60 crore from 992 shows and Malayalam ₹1.50 crore from 557 shows to the total.

The gross India collection stands at Rs 77.50 crore and the net at Rs 64.85 crore.

Overseas, the film has grossed a total of ₹50.00 crore in gross collections, pushing its total worldwide gross collection to ₹127.50 crore.

In recent times, Ramayana beat the opening day collections of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan (2023) which minted Rs 57 crore, but fell short of Jawan's earnings, Rs 75 crore.

Ramayana Review

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "Ramayana is a visual treat all the way. Every frame jumps out of the screen and casts a spell. Sadly, the familiar characters that populate the film feel way too flat and inert.

"In the war between good and evil and between compassion and malevolence, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, one of the producers of the movie, represent the two ethical poles of the epic that the film brings to the big screen complete with flying elephants, galloping rhinos, chariot-drawing wild felines and shape-shifting demons.

"Kapoor, mindful not to let acquired starry vestiges get in the way, does not possess Rama's "lotus eyes" but exudes the controlled fire the role requires. His efforts are never less than earnest.

"Yash, in his first Hindi movie and in guise that he has never donned before, goes all out to embody the destructive and invincible force that Ravana embodies."

About The Film

Mounted on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, Ramayana is touted to be the most ambitious film Indian cinema has ever seen. The film was widely promoted across the globe. On October 27, the makers held a special screening in Los Angeles.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film boasts a stellar cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta and others.

Also Read | Ramayana Review: Spectacle Overshadows Substance In Ranbir Kapoor And Yash Film