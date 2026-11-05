Priyanka Chopra Joins <i>We Were Here</i> As Executive Producer: "I Jumped At The Opportunity"

An Indian short film exploring the anxiety of artificial intelligence taking over jobs has received backing from Priyanka Chopra. The film titled We Were Here is an 11-minute comedy written and directed by Pranav Bhasin.

According to Priyanka, she was drawn to the film for its subject, and that is why she decided to join the film as an executive producer. “This film offers a refreshing, witty take on a subject that feels very timely. I jumped at the opportunity to come on board as an executive producer to amplify this creative team and ensure their brilliant, original vision gets the spotlight it deserves," she said, as per Variety.

The film has already travelled to over 80 international festivals and won more than 20 awards. Following the film's success at the Palm Springs International ShortFest, it was qualified for the 99th Academy Awards.

We Were Here takes place in a fictional town in India, where three retired men are convinced that machines are taking over human jobs. Instead of staging a traditional protest, they opt to battle technology by donning the guise of household appliances.

Their unconventional campaign takes a surprising turn when one of their children enters the artificial intelligence business, and they are forced to confront the changing relationship between humans and machines. The story also questions if society is giving enough thought to humanity while focusing on technological advancement.

The film is backed by Yash Gonsai, who stars along with Satish Kashyap, Dvendra Dodke, Arindol Bagchi, Shubham Kujur, and Kalpana Gagdekar, among others.

The film made its world premiere at the Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival, where it won the Canal+ Prize. Alongside Priyanka Chopra, the film also has Andrew Scott on board as an executive producer. The New Yorker has acquired the short film and plans to premiere it on its official YouTube channels.

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