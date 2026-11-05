<i>Ramayana</i> Review: Spectacle Overshadows Substance In Ranbir Kapoor And Yash Film

Ramayana Review: On the surface, its veneer of sophistication is impressively consistent but spectacle frequently overshadows substance in Ramayana. The film's gargantuan scale is the first thing that strikes the audience. It remains, for the most part, the only thing that stands out.

The film surges forward relentlessly on the back of eye-popping technical wizardry, sustained visual flourish and elaborately mounted, CGI-bolstered battle sequences. The surface gloss satiates the senses all right but it wears one down when a surfeit of it leads to monotony and overwhelms the story.

Director Nitesh Tiwari, also the co-writer with Shridhar Raghavan, is propelled by pure epic ambition. Nothing wrong with that except that it stymies the possibility of the rich textual, philosophical and human granules of the sprawling, sepulchral tale impacting the proceedings strongly enough.

In the war between good and evil and between compassion and malevolence, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, one of the producers of the movie, represent the two ethical poles of the epic that the film brings to the big screen complete with flying elephants, galloping rhinos, chariot-drawing wild felines and shape-shifting demons.

Kapoor, mindful not to let acquired starry vestiges get in the way, does not possess Rama's “lotus eyes” but exudes the controlled fire the role requires. His efforts are never less than earnest.

Yash, in his first Hindi movie and in guise that he has never donned before, goes all out to embody the destructive and invincible force that Ravana embodies.

Responding to the demands of the script, the former exudes restraint, the latter opts for excess. The conflicting tones heighten the tale of revenge and resistance, with almost every sequence in the film coming across as self-contained and sealed-in.

That turns Ramayana into more a collation of high-energy vignettes of great import rather than an arranged sequences of narrative dots that, when joined, form a cohesive whole.

The acting is wildly inconsistent. Some cast members, most notably Sai Pallavi as Sita and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, are acutely aware of the challenge of humanising mythic figures and stay firmly within the ambit of the grand narrative.

In mounting the clash between the courage of the “ideal man” and the depredations of the arrogant and overarching villain, Ramayana presents a no-holds-barred cinematic rendition of a tale that is known inside out in every home in this country.

Kapoor has more screentime than Yash but Ravana does get his due in sequences that convey his might, including a post-interval duel with Vidyutjihva (Vivek Oberoi) and an aerial duel with Jatayu (voiced by Anupam Kher).

Ramayana, a Rs 4000-crore movie project produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, isn't so much for domestic consumption as for global conquest.

The film's international distribution is in the hands of Sony Pictures Entertainment while its music has been scored by Hans Zimmer (in his first Indian outing) along with AR Rahman. is impressive in terms of its ambition but could have done with imparting greater depth and range to the key characters.

India's answer to The Odyssey has been made with eye on the world. It is with a reason that the film spells out every little plot detail in the broadest possible terms. It sweeps through the narrative landscape with overly breathless methods. The idea is to facilitate wider and easier comprehension across cultures.

All said and done, there is a great deal in here that is impactful with regard to purpose and power. The two moral extremities at its epic heart are fleshed out in a manner that is aimed at capturing the imagination of the world with a combination of stylistic extravagance and narrative ebullience.

The film does not scrimp one bit on scale and size as it seeks to transport the audience into a world beyond the here and now in terms of both time and space.

Parts of the movie have the power to sweep us off our feet but in the process, it ends up knocking the stuffings out of the core of a tale endowed with astounding depth. The layers go missing. Only the surface skeins stare us in the face.

All of the film's gloss and glory - a lot of it stems from the VFX, most of it of an unblemished quality, and from the cinematography by Pankaj Kumar and Mahesh Limaye - is buried under tons of opulence for the sake of opulence.

In the bargain, what the film does is take our attention away from what is subliminally and intrinsically important in the Hindu epic.

Every Indian has grown with stories from the Ramayana. So, despite the many versions of the epic that it mentions in a disclaimer upfront, it sticks to just one. On the story front, the film has nothing new to offer.

How it tells the story is of the essence. This big screen adaptation of the Valmiki Ramayana is more expository than interpretative. It stays cocooned in a predetermined domain even as it straddles the entirety of Hindu cosmology.

Rama, an avatar of Vishnu the Protector, is sent to Earth by Brahma the Creator to save the universe from annihilation when Ravana's meditation threatens to send everything into a tailspin.

The inordinately long film - this is only Part 1 of the epic - follows the paragon of dharma all the way to the point where the stage is set for an all-out battle that Rama must wage to rescue his consort from Ravana with some help from Hanuman (Sunny Deol, who is mentioned in the end credits but not seen in this part).

Ramayana is a visual treat all the way. Every frame jumps out of the screen and casts a spell. Sadly, the familiar characters that populate the film feel way too flat and inert.

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