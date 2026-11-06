'Proud As An Indian': Rakul Preet Singh Gets Emotional About Playing Surpanakha In <i>Ramayana</i>

Surpanakha's role in the Ramayana is often discussed in connection with the events that eventually led to the war between Lord Rama and Ravana. According to Hindu mythology, she approaches Rama and Lakshmana during their exile in the forest. After being insulted and having her nose cut off by Lakshmana, she turns to her brother Ravana for revenge.

Ever since the trailer dropped, Rakul Preet Singh has been winning hearts for her look as Surpanakha. A day after the film's release, the actor took to social media to share several BTS moments from filming the epic, along with a long emotional note.

She wrote, "Have been waiting to share the experience of playing Surpanakha in Ramayana. It has been such a special journey for me. It's not every day that you get to be a part of a story that has been a part of our lives and culture for generations."

She continued, "To see Ramayana being brought to life on such a grand scale is truly something else. Being part of a story that means so much to our country, and seeing it come together on such a scale, makes this journey even more special."

Furthermore, she thanked the entire cast and crew, along with her hair and make-up team, for doing such a phenomenal job of bringing Surpanakha to life.

"Feeling grateful and excited for everyone to experience this one! It's not just a film. It's a moment that makes me feel proud as an Indian," concluded the actor.

Rakul Preet Singh On Why She Wanted To Be A Part Of Ramayana

Earlier, Rakul Preet Singh had told PTI, “I think what was so exciting were a couple of things. First, it's India's representation to the world. Our history, our truth represented to the world's first ever-global film. Secondly, Surpanakha is a very misunderstood and layered character. She was the reason why the war took place in the first place. So it has been really interesting to play someone with multiple shades,” Rakul Preet Singh said.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.

The film is based on Valmiki's ancient epic, which continues to hold religious and cultural significance across India. The makers are planning to present the story as a two-part franchise, with a global audience in mind.

Reportedly made on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, the project is backed by Yash and Namit Malhotra. The first instalment of Ramayana is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, while the second part is expected to arrive around Diwali 2027.

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