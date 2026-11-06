All The Box Office Records Broken By <i>Ramayana</i> On Day 1

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer Ramayana has made a remarkable start at the box office, setting several opening-day records across the Indian film industry.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the mythological epic collected Rs 64.85 crore nett in India on its first day, according to early estimates by trade tracking portal Sacnilk.

With this opening, Ramayana has emerged as the second-biggest Hindi opener of 2026, behind only Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

The film has also surpassed several previous records associated with its lead actors and director, including Ranbir Kapoor's career-best opening held by Animal.

Here's a look at the major box office records Ramayana achieved on Day 1.

Ranbir Kapoor Gets His Biggest Opening With Ramayana

Ramayana has surpassed Animal to become the biggest opening-day release of Ranbir Kapoor's career. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal collected Rs 63.80 crore nett in India on its opening day in 2023.

With an estimated Rs 64.85 crore nett, Ramayana has moved ahead of Animal, giving Ranbir a new career-best opening.

Sai Pallavi Scores Her Biggest Box Office Opening

The film has also given Sai Pallavi her biggest opening at the Indian box office. Her previous record was held by Amaran, which collected approximately Rs 21.40 crore on its opening day.

Ramayana has comfortably crossed that figure, marking a significant milestone in the actor's career. The film features Sai Pallavi as Sita, alongside Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Ravana.

Nitesh Tiwari Surpasses His Dangal Opening Record

Ramayana has also delivered the biggest opening of director Nitesh Tiwari's career. His 2016 sports drama Dangal, starring Aamir Khan, opened with Rs 29.78 crore nett in India.

The new mythological epic has more than doubled that figure with its Rs 64.85 crore opening. This makes Ramayana Tiwari's biggest theatrical opening to date.

Second-Biggest Hindi Opener Of 2026, Beats Drishyam 3

Ramayana has secured the second position among the biggest Hindi openings of 2026. The film has overtaken Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3: The Conclusion, which reportedly collected Rs 62 crore on its opening day.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to hold the top position with an opening-day collection of Rs 102.55 crore across languages. Ramayana is currently behind the Ranveer Singh-starrer but has managed to establish itself as one of the year's biggest theatrical openers.

Ramayana Records One Of The Biggest Pre-Diwali Hindi Openings

Ramayana has also registered a major opening during the pre-Diwali period. Early trade estimates place its Hindi version's opening-day gross at approximately Rs 72 crore, putting it ahead of the previous benchmark held by Thugs of Hindostan.

The Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer had collected Rs 50.75 crore nett on its opening day in 2018.

Third-Biggest Hindi Opening Day Of All Time

Ramayana has also entered the list of the biggest Hindi opening days in box office history. Its reported Hindi opening-day gross of approximately Rs 72 crore places it behind Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which collected around Rs 75 crore nett in Hindi on its first day.

The film's multilingual release has further contributed to its overall performance. According to Sacnilk, the Hindi version collected Rs 47.50 crore nett, while the Kannada version earned Rs 7.25 crore and the Telugu version contributed Rs 6 crore. The Tamil and Malayalam versions collected Rs 2.60 crore and Rs 1.50 crore, respectively.

Yash Scores His Third-Biggest Opening

Ramayana has also added another major opening to Yash's box office record. The actor, who plays Ravana in the film, has previously delivered massive theatrical openings with KGF: Chapter 2 and Toxic.

Ramayana has now secured the third position among his biggest opening-day releases, further adding to the film's impressive list of box office milestones.

With an India gross collection of Rs 77.50 crore and an India nett collection of Rs 64.85 crore, Ramayana has delivered a strong theatrical debut.