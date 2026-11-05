'You Poured Everything In, Yet Had It All For Her': Alia Shares Ranbir-Raha <i>Ramayana</i> BTS Ahead Of Her 4th Birthday

Out of the many reviews that have been pouring in for Ramayana, released in theatres today, wife and actor Alia Bhatt's opinion was much awaited. The actor took to Instagram to share two adorable BTS pictures from the sets of Ramayana, in which Ranbir Kapoor is seen with their daughter, Raha.

She captioned it:

"You poured everything into this one and somehow still had all of it left for her. So proud of you, Ranbir, and of every single person who brought their heart and soul to this incredible experience at the movies. Some stories are bigger than all of us & Ramayana is one of them."

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana released in theatres on November 5. A grand pre-release screening of the film was held in Mumbai on Tuesday, which was attended by Ranbir's wife and actor Alia Bhatt. A picture of the Highway star watching the film in a theatre has now surfaced online.

The image shows Alia seated on a recliner, seemingly engrossed in the film. The actor is seen covering her face with her hands, reacting with surprise or amazement to a scene. Others can also be seen wearing 3D glasses. Sharing the picture on X, the user wrote, "Alia Bhatt watching Ramayana!"

When a user questioned the authenticity of the picture by asking, "Real?", the original poster responded in the affirmative. Another social media user claimed to have spotted filmmaker Amar Kaushik seated in the row below.

The picture also drew reactions from fans. A user wrotee, "Wifey so amazed seeing her hubby creating history with coming days."

Another added, "She's been preparing for this role since birth."

Someone else commented, "Proud wifey."

The film is set to be released in two parts, with the first instalment scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, 2026 ahead of Diwali, while the second part is slated for Diwali 2027.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey and Yash play pivotal roles in the film.

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