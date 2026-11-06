<i>Ramayana</i> Becomes 2nd Biggest Opener Of 2026, How Far Behind <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Is It?

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer Ramayana has made an impressive start at the Indian box office. The Nitesh Tiwari-directed mythological epic collected Rs 64.85 crore nett on its opening day, securing the second-biggest opening among films released in 2026.

However, the film still has some distance to cover before it can challenge this year's biggest opener, Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

According to early estimates by trade tracking portal Sacnilk, Ramayana earned Rs 64.85 crore nett in India on Day 1.

In comparison, Dhurandhar: The Revenge opened with Rs 102.55 crore across all languages. This means Ramayana is behind the year's top opener by Rs 37.70 crore.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge also recorded a massive worldwide opening of approximately Rs 236.63 crore, including paid previews. Ramayana's overseas opening-day figures are yet to be announced.

Early estimates suggest international markets could contribute another Rs 20 crore to Rs 40 crore, potentially taking its worldwide opening beyond the Rs 100-crore mark.

Ramayana's Day 1 Box Office Collection

Ramayana recorded an India gross collection of Rs 77.50 crore against its nett collection of Rs 64.85 crore. The film was screened across 25,200 shows in multiple languages, with the Hindi version accounting for the biggest share.

The Hindi version collected Rs 47.50 crore nett from 20,678 shows. The Kannada version contributed Rs 7.25 crore, while the Telugu version earned Rs 6 crore. The Tamil and Malayalam versions collected Rs 2.60 crore and Rs 1.50 crore, respectively.

Records Broken By Ramayana On Day 1

While Ramayana could not displace Dhurandhar: The Revenge from the top position, its opening has helped the film set several box office benchmarks. It has become Ranbir Kapoor's biggest opener, surpassing his previous record held by Animal, which collected Rs 63.80 crore nett on its opening day in 2023.

The film has also delivered Sai Pallavi's biggest opening, comfortably surpassing Amaran's reported opening of Rs 21.40 crore. For director Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana has registered a career-best opening, moving ahead of Dangal, which had collected Rs 29.78 crore on Day 1.

The film has also overtaken Drishyam 3: The Conclusion to become the second-biggest Hindi opener of 2026. Additionally, its opening has reportedly set a new benchmark for pre-Diwali Hindi releases.

Yash, who plays Ravana in the film, has also added another major opener to his filmography. Ramayana has recorded his third-biggest opening after KGF: Chapter 2 and Toxic.

More About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes actors playing several important characters from the epic.

The film arrived in theatres following an extensive advance booking period that began on Dussehra, 15 days before its release. After an initial disagreement between exhibitors and distributors was resolved, ticket sales gained momentum. Reports suggested that the film had sold tickets worth Rs 200 crore worldwide ahead of its release, including more than Rs 120 crore in India.