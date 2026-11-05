'Best Casting Decision': Ravi Dubey Wins Hearts As <i>Ramayana</i> Lakshman

Ravi Dubey is winning hearts with his portrayal of Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

What's Happening

Released in theatres on November 5, the much-awaited mythological epic has sparked conversations on social media, with audiences particularly impressed by the actor's performance as Lord Ram's younger brother.

While Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi essays the role of Sita and Yash appears as Ravana, Ravi Dubey's casting as Lakshman has emerged as one of the film's biggest talking points.

Several viewers have praised his screen presence, expressions and portrayal of the devoted younger brother, with many calling it one of the best casting choices among the supporting characters.

The positive response comes after months of anticipation surrounding Ravi's transformation for the role. The actor, best known for his work on television, appears in a markedly different avatar as the warrior prince in the film.

Take a look at the reactions:

Celebs Praise Ravi Dubey

The appreciation is not limited to audiences. Filmmaker Karan Johar also took to social media to applaud the actor. Calling him brilliant as Lakshman, Johar praised his depiction of a loyal and loving brother, adding that his performance moved him and brought a smile to his face.

Rapper Badshah also credited casting director Mukesh Chhabra for the film's casting choices. He specifically called Ravi Dubey's selection as Lakshman a "master stroke", further adding to the appreciation surrounding the actor.

Interestingly, actor Sunil Lahri, who famously portrayed Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's television adaptation of Ramayan, has also praised the new portrayal. Lahri said that the innocence and intensity expected of the character were visible in the new film and extended his wishes for its success.

