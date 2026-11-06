'Big Hug Amaal Mallik': Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Singer Calling Him His 'Hero' In Emotional Birthday Note

Shah Rukh Khan gave a sweet reply to singer Amaal Mallik after the Bigg Boss fame musician wished him on his birthday. Amaal had written a long message for the superstar, calling him his “hero” and the “reason to wake up everyday and keep moving forward.” He also wished good health and happiness for Shah Rukh and his family.

Amaal further mentioned the actor's upcoming film King and said he was sure “it's gonna be colossal” when it reaches theatres.

Shah Rukh recently responded to Amaal's message and encouraged the singer to keep creating music that makes people dance and enjoy. The superstar ended his short note with a virtual hug to the singer.

Sharing a black and white with Shah Rukh Khan on X, Amaal Mallik wrote, “Happy birthday to the superstar, my hero, my reason to wake up every day and keep moving forward no matter what. Dil se lots of love, respect and best wishes for you, your health and family's health. I don't even need to wish you all the best because it's gonna be colossal the day it comes, but all the very best for King. You truly are the last of the stars.”

SRK replied, “Keep making music that makes the world dance. Big hug Amaal.”

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 61st birthday on November 2 with thousands of fans gathered outside Mannat. Just like every year, the actor came out to greet the crowd with his iconic pose, flying kisses and waves.

Shah Rukh Khan is set to appear in King alongside Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jackie Shroff, Raghav Juyal, and Abhay Verma. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is scheduled to release on 24 December.

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