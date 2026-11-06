Shah Rukh Khan's Cute Comment On Suhana's GRWM Video Wins Hearts

Even though Shah Rukh Khan is one of Bollywood's biggest superstars, he is just another doting dad when it comes to daughter, Suhana Khan. The actor recently left a comment on Suhana's get-ready-with-me (GRWM) video featuring the song Tu Mil Jaaye from their upcoming movie King. SRK playfully remarked that he struggled to keep up with the song's rapid-fire lyrics.

The video showed Suhana Khan getting ready for Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. She wore an off-shoulder, shimmery outfit for the occasion. Reacting to Suhana's video, Shah Rukh wrote, “How do you remember the words!!! It was so difficult for me because Ed sings so fast!!!”

Alia Bhatt also commented, writing, "loveeeeeee." Ananya Panday wrote, "Never seen a cuter thing in my life." Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Nanda dropped eye heart and red heart emojis in the comments section.

The romantic track Tu Mil Jaaye released on November 2 to mark Shah Rukh Khan's 61st birthday. Featuring SRK and Deepika Padukone, the song is a mix of Hindi vocals with an English rap segment by Ed Sheeran.

Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi have lent their voices to the track, while Sachin-Jigar have composed the music. Kumaar has penned the Hindi lyrics, with Ed Sheeran writing the English portion.

King marks the first time Shah Rukh Khan and daughter Suhana Khan will share screen space in a film. Actor Saurabh Shukla, who is also part of the movie, shared details about the equation between SRK and his daughter on set.

"Shah Rukh is a very wise father. There is being protective, but I think he gives ample freedom to his children because they have their own voice. He is not possessive or overly protective. Of course, a father will be protective, but he is wonderful. On set, he was like a colleague, like a co-actor with Suhana. He was rehearsing and suggesting things like any co-actor would," Saurabh said in a conversation with Siddharth Kannan.

King also features Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Raghav Juyal and others in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24.

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