'Will Be Called Pakistan': Misbah Arshad Leaves For Puerto Rico Ahead Of Miss Universe 2026

Miss Universe 2026 is about to commence, and participants from across the world are headed to Puerto Rico. The host country is gearing up for the 75th edition of the annual international beauty pageant, which is officially run by the Thai- and Mexico-based Miss Universe Organization.

Yesterday, Miss Universe India Kaziah Liz Mejo shared on Instagram that she had begun her journey to the global competition. Today, Pakistan's Misbah Arshad also shared on social media that she is all set to leave for Puerto Rico to represent her country on the global stage.

Pakistan's Misbah Arshad Leaves For Puerto Rico Ahead Of Miss Universe 2026

Taking to Instagram, Misbah Arshad wrote, "I'm about to embark on the journey I always dreamt of. Today, I only want to remind myself to be grateful. I want to wake up every morning and be so happy and grateful for being exactly where I always wanted to be and was meant to be. For the next few days, I'm not going to be only Misbah, I will be called Pakistan."

Taking pride in her nationality, she further wrote, "Pakistan, you are already united within me."

The beauty pageant contestant shared that she comes from a village, where her roots lie, and how it has shaped her as a woman. "I'm so proud to be doing what I've been doing my whole life: being a bridge between cultures. And this time, I'm about to build a bridge between Pakistan and Puerto Rico," she wrote.

While posing for the camera with Pakistan's national flag in her hand, she wore a custom outfit created by Patrik Henry Mergano. "Let's start this journey, draped in Pakistani fabric," she wrote, concluding her statement.

India's Kaziah Liz Mejo Begins Her Miss Universe 2026 Journey

Wearing a maroon saree and flaunting the Miss Universe India crown, India's Kaziah Liz Mejo shared pictures with her luggage and team from Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

She wrote, "A queen carries more than a crown; she carries the dreams and hopes of a nation."

The 19-year-old law student from Kerala is the first titleholder from the state to represent the country at Miss Universe.

About Miss Universe 2026

The annual international pageant is scheduled to culminate in the finale on November 24, 2026, at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The 75th edition of Miss Universe will have approximately 130 countries participating. Four new countries, including the Republic of the Congo, Saint Martin, South Sudan, and Uganda, will be debuting on the global platform.

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