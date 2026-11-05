"She Makes It Easy": Saif Ali Khan Praises Kareena Kapoor For Her Bond With Sara And Ibrahim

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have built a close-knit family over the years. Kareena also shares a warm bond with Saif's children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, from his first marriage to Amrita Singh. While the family has often been appreciated for their understanding and camaraderie, Saif recently opened up about what makes their bond work. The actor credited Kareena for her efforts and praised Sara and Ibrahim for reciprocating them equally.

During the couple's joint appearance on Koffee With Karan, host Karan Johar asked Saif how he felt about family reunions and how everyone in the family had made peace with one another. The actor said, "Everyone has been really wonderful and understanding. And of course, I would credit Kareena and credit everyone because these things work both ways. And of course, she makes it easy and is wonderful with Sara and Ibrahim, and they also make an effort and reciprocate it."

Kareena also shared that her sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, adore their elder brother Ibrahim and look up to him. Saif, too, praised Ibrahim for the close bond he shares with his younger half-brothers.

"He is also amazing with them. They love playing with him. Sometimes he comes over and he goes to their rooms and ask them questions and has his own equation with them. He's a lovely boy for having that kind of equation," he said.

Saif also discussed Salman Khan and his family during the interaction. He recalled being inspired by the close-knit atmosphere at Salman's home, where family members across generations would gather around the dining table and spend quality time together. The actor said he tried to recreate a similar environment in his own family.

Saif married actor Amrita Singh in 1991 and the couple had two children, Sara and Ibrahim. They parted ways in 2004. Saif later fell in love with Kareena Kapoor while working with her on the 2008 film Tashan. After dating for several years, the two got married in October 2012. They welcomed their first son, Taimur, in December 2016, followed by their younger son, Jehangir, in February 2021.

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