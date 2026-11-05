"Teach Me How To Stop Ageing": Shah Rukh Khan, 61, Asks Anil Kapoor, 69

On the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan's 61st birthday, Anil Kapoor took to social media to share a heartwarming note along with a few pictures. Shah Rukh has now responded to the birthday wish with a sweet message of his own, complete with a witty reference to Anil Kapoor's seemingly ageless appearance.

Anil Kapoor wrote, "Happy Birthday, Shah Rukh! Years of laughter, countless memories, and you haven't lost an ounce of that charm or madness. Clearly, neither of us is counting the years. Here's to many more. Jaldi milte hain. Lots of love, always!"

Responding to the post, the King star wrote, "Anil, one of my first friends in this city and still the most jhakaas man I know. Thank you. Teach me how to stop ageing, please!" Take a look:

Anil Kapoor is all set to turn 70 this year on December 24. The actor continues to inspire fans with his dedication to fitness and healthy lifestyle. He has spoken about the importance of staying disciplined and consistent on several occasions.

Recently, Anil Kapoor shared a glimpse of his running journey on Instagram. The 69-year-old star revealed that it was the first time in four years that he had recorded a run of this kind.

In the video, Anil Kapoor can be seen dressed in a navy-blue T-shirt, black track trousers and trainers. He also wore a cap and black sunglasses. The actor gave it his all as he sprinted around the track at full speed.

"Four years since I last recorded a run like this. The journey never really stopped; it just changed pace, changed shape, and kept moving forward. Progress isn't always about how fast you can go. Sometimes, it's simply about persistence and consistency," Anil Kapoor wrote in the caption.

Earlier, Anil Kapoor shared a glimpse of his intense workout routine on Instagram. The video showed the actor powering through a series of high-intensity exercises with unwavering focus. He delivered a powerful message about the importance of consistency.

"One of the most powerful forces in life is consistency, being able to do something, in moderation, over and over and over again. That's how you start big movements, that's how you get big results, that's how you build a body, that's how you build a business. Consistency is small wins every single day," said Anil Kapoor.

Also Read: Anil Kapoor Turns 69: How The Actor Stays Fit, Active, And Disciplined