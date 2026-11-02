Shah Rukh Khan Turns 61: A Look At His 'King-Sized' Net Worth, Real Estate Portfolio, Luxury Cars, And Businesses

Shah Rukh Khan is not just one of Bollywood's biggest superstars but also a successful entrepreneur with an impressive business empire. After delivering blockbuster films and producing successful projects, the actor went on to invest in cricket franchises and expanded his business interests across industries. Over the years, SRK's success has translated into an enviable net worth. As the actor celebrates his 61st birthday today, November 2, here's a look at his luxurious properties, swanky car collection, cricket franchises, and business ventures.

Net Worth

According to the Hurun India Rich List 2026, Shah Rukh Khan's estimated net worth is around Rs 10,000 crore. His wealth extends beyond his earnings from films and brand endorsements and comes from his business interests. These include his production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, and sports venture, Knight Riders Sports, which manages his cricket franchise investments.

The latest estimate reflects a dip from the Rs 12,490 crore wealth attributed to Shah Rukh Khan in the Hurun India Rich List 2025. Despite the decline in his estimated fortune, the actor continues to retain his position as the wealthiest actor on the 2026 list.

Real Estate

Shah Rukh Khan's real estate investments are spread across some of the most sought-after locations in India and overseas. Among his prized assets is Mannat, his iconic sea-facing bungalow in Mumbai's Bandra neighbourhood. The actor reportedly purchased the property in 2001 for approximately Rs 18 crore. Its estimated value has since climbed to around Rs 300 crore. The residence is currently undergoing renovation.

The superstar has also invested in premium properties abroad. He owns a luxurious villa on Dubai's Palm Jumeirah, one of the city's most exclusive residential destinations. As per a report in Magicbricks, SRK also has a plush apartment in London's Park Lane.

His property portfolio further includes a sprawling farmhouse in Alibaug, near Mumbai. Reportedly spread across nearly 20,000 square metres, the property is estimated to be worth around Rs 15 crore.

Luxury Cars

As per Car Vaidya, SRK owns some of the most expensive cars in the automobile industry, including the Bugatti Veyron, estimated to cost around Rs 12 crore and the BMW i8, priced at approximately Rs 2.62 crore.

His collection also includes a BMW 7 Series worth around Rs 1.35 crore, an Audi A6 and a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, whose variants are priced between Rs 1.77 crore and Rs 1.86 crore. The actor is also said to own a Mercedes-Benz GLE, estimated at Rs 88 lakh.

Among the other prized vehicles in his garage are a Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe, reportedly valued at Rs 9.6 crore and a Bentley Continental GT, which is estimated to cost approximately Rs 3.29 crore.

Business Ventures

Shah Rukh Khan has built a diverse business portfolio spanning films, sports, visual effects, and entertainment. Some of his prominent business interests include:

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Shah Rukh Khan co-owns the Kolkata Knight Riders IPL franchise along with actress Juhi Chawla and her husband, Jay Mehta. The cricket team is among his most prominent business investments and has strengthened his association with the sporting world.

Red Chillies Entertainment

Founded in 2002 by Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, Gauri Khan, Red Chillies Entertainment production house has been associated with several successful Bollywood films. A major part of its business is Red Chillies VFX, its visual effects division, which specialises in computer-generated imagery (CGI), post-production and special effects. The studio has worked on several high-profile Indian films, including Ra.One, Zero and Jawan.

KidZania India

Shah Rukh Khan's business interests also extend to the edutainment sector through KidZania India. Reports suggest that Red Chillies Entertainment holds a 26% stake in the venture, which combines learning and entertainment through interactive experiences for children.

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