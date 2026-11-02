From SRK's Rs 300-Crore Mannat To 'Cocktail Cinema' Bar Fielia: 7 Stunning Spaces Designed By Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan has carved a name for herself in the world of interior design. Shah Rukh Khan's wife has carried the weight of her identity gracefully, working across celebrity homes, restaurants, fashion boutiques, and hospitality spaces, bringing her chic signature touch to each project.

But how did it all start? No, it did not begin with any conventional professional setup. It began with their abode, Mannat. The story goes back quite far.

Mannat: Where It All Began

The Rs 300-crore property, which is currently undergoing renovation, has a story of its own. Shah Rukh once revealed that the initial days were not easy for the Khan family. They struggled to furnish the bungalow, which is why he suggested that his wife, Gauri Khan, take charge of the interiors.

SRK bought Mannat for Rs 18 crore. A few years ago, while addressing the media at a book launch, as reported by The Times of India, the actor said, "I just want to say that when we bought the house we live in now, it was beyond our means."

The My Name Is Khan star added, "We had to rebuild it since it was dilapidated, and then we struggled to furnish it. We couldn't afford the fees of a designer we consulted, so I suggested that Gauri take charge as the designer of the house."

"Over the years, with our limited earnings, we gradually furnished the house. We even went to South Africa once and bought leather for the sofa with whatever little money we had. We kept buying small things over the years whenever we could afford them," Shah Rukh said. Mannat is currenty valued at Rs 300 crore.

What started with designing Mannat gradually grew into a professional venture, with celebrities and businesses turning to Gauri to transform their spaces.

Karan Johar's Mumbai Home

Gauri Khan redesigned filmmaker and friend Karan Johar's Mumbai home, glimpses of which she shared in an earlier Instagram video. The filmmaker's residence features striking patterns, statement artwork, and gold accents, while its terrace is designed with lush greenery.

In the video, Karan Johar was heard saying, "Welcome to my home, Gauri, all because of you. Love it, love it. Can't wait to move in."

We also got a glimpse of the entrance as well as the living area of Karan Johar's home. Gauri captioned the post, "One of my most cherished projects... This one was dear to my heart because of all that it brought with it... And of course, it represents the OG in the world of glamour - Karan Johar."

In the comments section of Gauri Khan's post, Karan wrote, "My home is all you! Couldn't have asked for a more aesthetic force than you! The best you are, Gauri! Love you."

Ananya Panday's First Home

Ananya Panday's first home in Mumbai, designed by Gauri Khan, shows a different side of the designer's work. The apartment is filled with natural light and uses a palette of beige and cream across its living and dining areas. Unlike some of Gauri's more dramatic interiors, this apartment leans towards a light and breezy aesthetic.

A few years ago, Ananya also gave a tour of her stunning Mumbai apartment in a video for Architectural Digest India. Ananya also posted photos of her 1,100-square-foot apartment.

Ananya Panday described her home in three words, "girly, centring and light". She shared glimpses of her home, which boasts a muted colour palette, abundant natural light and indoor plants. The actor also gave a glimpse of her living room, walk-in wardrobe, dressing area and a balcony overlooking trees.

Speaking about Gauri designing her space, Ananya said in the video, "Having Gauri Khan do my house was very, very, very special to me because she is like family to me. I have grown up around her and she just got it. I could not have asked for anything better honestly."

In another post, Ananya Panday thanked Gauri Khan for designing her home and wrote, "My first home... my dream home. Thank you, Gauri Khan. No one could have understood exactly what I wanted better than you and made it so, so, so special for me. You're the best, love you."

Torii

Located in Mumbai's Bandra, Torii marked Gauri Khan's foray into the hospitality space as a restaurateur.

Gauri earlier shared pictures of her new design marvel, Torii Mumbai, on her Instagram profile. In the first shot, Gauri Khan, dressed in a midnight blue gown, could be seen posing at the restaurant. The other images featured glimpses of the interiors of the plush Mumbai eatery.

Torii boasts a vibrant colour palette comprising gold, red and green. Gauri Khan captioned the post, "My first venture into hospitality, Torii Mumbai. Immerse yourself in luxury and warmth with our stunning gold accents, vibrant lighting, and rich reds and greens. Come join us at Torii Mumbai - now open for you to explore."

Manish Malhotra's Home Studio

Gauri Khan turned designer for another close friend, fashion designer Manish Malhotra. His home studio is another notable project in her portfolio.

The space was created after Malhotra decided to transform parts of his home into a studio. Gauri worked with neutral tones to create a backdrop that allows his designs to take centre stage. The home studio also features a lounge area, with artwork and furnishings that carry the same colour scheme.

Sharing a sneak peek of the palatial home she designed for her friend, Gauri Khan wrote in the caption, "When is the party, Manish Malhotra? #gaurikhandesigns", and tagged him. In the comments section of the post, Manish Malhotra replied with a bunch of heart and heart-eyes emojis.

Grandmama's Cafe

Gauri Khan's work at Grandmama's Cafe in Juhu is a mix of nostalgia and modern design. The refreshed interiors feature artefacts sourced from thrift stores around the world, including antique wooden frames, talwars and other vintage pieces.

Now, Fielia

Talking about Fielia, an invite-only cocktail bar at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse, the venue is built around the idea of a "Cocktail Cinema".

As mentioned on its official website, the invite-only aperitivo bar offers, "a cinematic, cocktail-forward experience: dress-circle seats, a double-height room, mezzanine galleries like theatre boxes, and a bar that plays the screen - the stage where every pour unfolds."

The central bar is positioned as the focal point, while the upper level resembles the galleries of an old theatre.

Gauri Khan is an interior designer and the owner of the luxury design firm, Gauri Khan Designs, in Mumbai. Over the years, she has given makeovers to several suburban Mumbai restaurants and celebrity homes.



Also Read: Inside SRK's Mannat, Valued At Rs 300 Crore, 21 Years Ago: Lakshmi-Ganesh With Quran, Long Driveway, Lush Garden