'I Am In The Actual Age Of Raising A Child': Aamrapali Dubey Revisits Her Dream Of Motherhood On <i>Bigg Boss 20</i>

Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey has a clear idea of what she wants from the next phase of her life, and it has little to do with her acting career. The actress has spoken about her strong desire to become a mother, admitting that motherhood is now something she genuinely wants to experience.

The topic came up during a conversation with fellow contestant Love Gill inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. Aamrapali addressed how some housemates might mistake her caring behaviour for a game strategy. However, she made it clear that looking after people comes naturally to her and is not something she does to gain an advantage on the show.

Speaking to Love, Aamrapali said, "You know what I feel? People think that I am doing this for the game, like taking care and all, but no, man. My whole life will change. At this point, I genuinely see only motherhood. Nothing else."

The actress also spoke about how her instinct to care for others has become a part of her personality. She mentioned looking after younger contestants, including ScoutOP and Love, and said she does not have to make a conscious effort to show concern for them. She feels her age could also be one of the reasons behind this growing desire to nurture and raise a child.

"I am not acting like I care for people. Whether I care for Young or Scout, or I care for you sometimes, that has become my genuine nature. And I think it is because of my age, you know. I am in the actual age of raising a child," she added.

Aamrapali Dubey Had Earlier Spoken About Adopting A Daughter

This is not the first time the actress has spoken about wanting to embrace motherhood. During her appearance on the Bhojpuri celebrity reality show Bhojpuri Bawaal, she had opened up about her wish to adopt a daughter, even if it meant becoming a mother before marriage.

Aamrapali revealed that this was a feeling she had carried since childhood. She spoke about how seeing children naturally made her want to pick them up, shower them with affection and look after them. She also expressed confidence in her ability to take on the responsibilities of raising a child.

The actress further made it clear that becoming a mother was a priority she was willing to put ahead of her flourishing acting career, even if it meant making changes to her professional life.

ALSO READ | Shilpa Shetty, 51, Performs Archer Pose, Shares Its Benefits In Viral Video