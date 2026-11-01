Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas And Malti Marie Dress Up As 'King Kylie', Cowboy And Ghost Princess For Halloween

Priyanka Chopra shared pictures from her Halloween celebrations with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. The actor revealed what each family member chose to wear for the occasion.

While Nick Jonas dressed as a cowboy, their daughter, Malti Marie, wore a ghost princess costume. Priyanka opted for a look inspired by "King Kylie," a popular persona associated with Kylie Jenner.

The pictures showed the family posing together during their trick-or-treat outing. She captioned the post: "Quite an unlikely alliance.. A Cowboy, a Ghost princess and King Kylie went trick or treating.. Happy Halloween to everyone celebrating. #diwaloween season is here." Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra is fully embracing both Diwali and Halloween celebrations. Earlier, the actor shared a post referencing "Diwaloween", a blend of Diwali and Halloween. She posted a photograph of her decorated Los Angeles home balcony on social media.

The balcony featured warm string lights and fairy lights, creating a cosy atmosphere. Halloween-themed decorations, including a large spider and hanging spooky ornaments, added a seasonal touch.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra recently celebrated Dussehra with their daughter, Malti, at their home in Los Angeles. The family marked the occasion with traditional rituals, including a Shivling abhishek and a hawan. One of the most heart-warming moments from the celebration showed Nick washing Malti's feet as part of the kanya pujan ritual.

The family coordinated their festive outfits in shades of green. Nick wore a traditional kurta, while Priyanka opted for a suit. Malti looked adorable in a frock, accessorised with bangles and a scarf bearing the words "Jai Mata Di."

On the work front, Priyanka is gearing up for her return to Indian cinema with Varanasi. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film is scheduled to be released in cinemas on 7 April 2027.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor Channels Sridevi's Iconic Nagina Look For Halloween, See Pics