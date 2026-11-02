What Is Kavya Maran's Net Worth, Heir To Kalanithi Maran's Rs 23,725-Crore Fortune?

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO, as well as Executive Director of Sun TV Network, Kavya Maran, are reportedly set to marry in an intimate ceremony in Greece, and as a result, they have been dominating headlines. Questions are also being raised about her net worth and other details.

Now, talking about Kavya Maran, she is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran. While reports about her personal wealth vary, her individual net worth has not been officially disclosed. According to ETimes, estimates place her net worth between Rs 400 crore and Rs 500 crore. However, we could not independently verify this figure.

As for her father, Kalanithi Maran, he has an estimated net worth of $2.5 billion (around Rs 23,725 crore approximately), according to a Forbes report published on February 11, 2026, and accessed on November 2, 2026.

Photo Credit: Forbes

.He founded Sun TV Network in 1993 after beginning his career in the family's publishing business.

Under his leadership, the company grew into one of India's largest regional media networks, with 37 television channels reaching more than 140 million households across the country, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Kavya Maran is actively involved in the family's business operations. As mentioned above, she serves as an executive director at Sun TV Network and is widely recognised as the face of Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Indian Premier League franchise owned by the Sun Group.

About Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Wedding

According to sources, the wedding is being planned as a two-day affair and is likely to take place on 10 and 11 November. The celebrations in Greece will be attended by close family members and a select group of friends, keeping the ceremony intimate.

The wedding reception will take place in Chennai on November 21. Reports also suggest that the Maran family has extended invitations to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi. These details, along with the wedding arrangements, are yet to be officially confirmed by the families.

While speculation about the couple's wedding destination has been rife, sources clarified to NDTV that the ceremony will not take place in Santorini, contrary to reports and speculation surrounding the location.

The entire wedding in Greece is being planned and managed by the Maran family. Sources further revealed that arrangements for guests, including flights, accommodation, and transport, have been taken care of by the family. Guests are expected to simply arrive and attend the celebrations, with all logistics being handled by the hosts.



Also Read: Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran's Baroque-Themed Ivory Reception Invite Goes Viral Ahead Of Greece Wedding