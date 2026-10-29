Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran's Wedding Invite: Designer Reveals Theme, Customisation Details

The wedding celebrations of music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran have attracted considerable attention, with details of their wedding festivities generating curiosity.

In an exclusive interview with mid-day, invitation designer Ranjini Iyengar spoke about the creative process behind the reception invite, including the choice of colours, the customised packaging and her experience working with the couple.

Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran's Reception Invite: Designer Explains Blue-And-White Theme

Ranjini Iyengar revealed that the couple wanted an invitation that stood out through its design without appearing overly elaborate. The team opted for a wooden box featuring three-dimensional elements, keeping in mind that the recipients should find it worth preserving.

Explaining the thought behind the packaging, the designer said, “We wanted to do a box with 3D elements, but also something people will keep because Anirudh and Kavya were sure their guests got a lot of boxes day in and day out. At the same time we wanted it to be understated and not go overboard with colours.”

The blue-and-white colour palette was another important aspect of the design. According to Iyengar, the couple liked the combination, which eventually aligned with the setting of their reported destination wedding in Greece.

Discussing how the theme came together, she said, “We were toying between certain colours, but they liked white and blue. It also correlated with Greece later. Initially we didn't want to because it had nothing to do with the location. But it does have significance to them, so in the end it made sense.”

Designer Says Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran Were Involved In The Process

Iyengar also spoke about her interactions with Anirudh and Kavya during the customisation process. She revealed that the couple remained closely involved in the discussions and had a clear understanding of what they wanted for the invitation.

Describing her experience, the designer said, “This experience was extremely wholesome because they came with a lot of trust. It's a huge process when you're working with customisation. We would speak almost 3-4 times a day, going back and forth sending options. They were very involved and also very clear about their likes and dislikes. They're both in tandem with each other. Since they're creative, they understand the importance of giving that flexibility to the people they're working with because it makes a massive difference,” said the designer.

However, the project also came with its share of challenges. Iyengar recalled facing difficulties during the production stage and admitted that the initial design did not meet her expectations. Despite the setbacks, she was pleased with the final result.

Recalling the experience, she said, “My first draft was so ugly I almost had tears. There were times in this process when I faced production challenges, and I would just cry for days. But I wouldn't take it to them because it was not their problem. However, I am happy with the outcome.”

Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Wedding: What We Know So Far

According to reports, Anirudh and Kavya are expected to have a destination wedding in Greece on November 10 and 11, with the celebrations reportedly limited to close friends and family members. A reception is scheduled to take place in Chennai on November 21.

The reception is expected to bring together guests from the entertainment, political and cricketing worlds, given the couple's professional associations. However, the complete guest list has not been made public.

Reports also suggest that the Maran family has extended invitations to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. These details, along with the wedding arrangements, are yet to be officially confirmed by the families.

Background

Anirudh Ravichander is among the prominent music composers in the South Indian film industry. He rose to widespread recognition with the song Why This Kolaveri Di, featuring Dhanush, and has since worked with several leading actors across the Indian film industry, including Shah Rukh Khan, Pawan Kalyan and Vijay. His recent projects include Rajinikanth's Jailer 2.

Kavya Maran is the owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad, an Indian Premier League franchise, and a director at Sun TV Network. After completing her MBA at Warwick Business School in the United Kingdom, she joined Sun TV Network as an executive director in 2019. She later took on a leadership role at Sunrisers Hyderabad, which was acquired by her father in 2017.

