After Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Traders Turn To His Allies Over November 1 Rally

After multiple letters to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Delhi's traders have turned to his INDIA bloc allies, including Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata Banerjee, Tejashwi Yadav, and Uddhav Thackeray, seeking their intervention to save the peak Diwali shopping season.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) wrote to the Opposition leaders, urging them to persuade the Congress to reschedule Sunday's rally at Ramlila Maidan to a date after November 10-11.

At stake, according to the traders' body, is daily business worth Rs 10,000-12,000 crore across around 20 major wholesale and retail markets in central and Old Delhi.

CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said the association was not against the rally but feared that the expected gathering of 10 lakh people and 15,000-20,000 vehicles could bring commercial activity to a standstill. "We are not opposing the rally. We are pleading with folded hands to protect our livelihoods during the peak Diwali season," he said.

Dhanteras falls on November 6 and Diwali on November 8. The traders say November 1 is among the most crucial days for stocking goods and preparing for the festive rush.

20,000 Vehicles, Where Will They Park?

The traders' body has flagged the lack of parking space at Ramlila Maidan as one of its biggest concerns.

It claims the venue cannot accommodate even 200 large buses, while thousands of buses, cars and other vehicles bringing rally participants could end up occupying major roads around the venue.

Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg and roads around Chandni Chowk and Ajmeri Gate could witness severe congestion, the association warned.

CTI fears the gathering could create "lockdown-like" traffic conditions across central and Old Delhi, affecting markets such as Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Connaught Place, Khari Baoli, Bhagirath Palace, Chawri Bazar, Karol Bagh and Daryaganj. These markets receive around 5,000 trucks and tempos carrying goods from Delhi's industrial areas every day, while another 3,000 vehicles transport merchandise to NCR cities and other parts of the country, according to CTI.

The disruption could begin as early as October 31, with vehicles expected to arrive through the Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur and Badarpur borders.

The association claimed that transporters were already reluctant to dispatch goods over fears of barricading and traffic restrictions.

It also cited an October 10 gathering at Jantar Mantar, claiming that a turnout of just 5,000-7,000 people had caused traffic congestion for nearly eight hours.

'Our Last Hope Is With You'

The traders have made two demands: postpone the rally until after Diwali or shift it to Burari Ground, where CTI claims parking space is available for around 15,000 vehicles.

Goyal said the association had already approached Rahul Gandhi three times but could not persuade him to change the rally's date.

"We appealed to Rahul Gandhi, but he refused. Now our last hope is with you," he said in his appeal to the INDIA bloc leaders.

"These 20 markets are not just markets. They are the heartbeat of Delhi. If central Delhi witnesses lockdown-like traffic congestion on October 31 and November 1, how will traders receive and dispatch goods for Dhanteras?" Goyal asked.

The November 1 rally is part of the Opposition's campaign against alleged electoral irregularities and its demand for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Rahul Gandhi had earlier responded to traders' concerns, saying the protest could end in "30 seconds" if Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed the Chief Election Commissioner.

Delhi Police has granted conditional permission for the rally, with directions to organisers to park vehicles only at designated locations.