"Flop Show, Ground Empty": BJP Attacks Opposition's Ramlila Maidan Rally

The Opposition rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan is a flop show and the people left when Rahul Gandhi was speaking, the BJP has said. "The Congress said there will be a crowd of 10 lakh, but 40 per cent of the ground was empty," the party said. The crowd shown at the rally was "trick photography... tricks don't make one Prime Minister," the party said.

Speaking to reporters later, party spokesperson Sambit Patra said allegations about illegal polls "doesn't happen from Ramlila grounds".

"You challenge the elections immediately after the election, not like this... Show me the petition you have filed that 2024 election is illegal," he said.

"Twice he compared the rally with Shiv-ji ka Baraat... He doesn't differentiate between the Shiv ki baraat and Shiv Tandav... in the next election you will see Janta ki Tandav," he added, pointing out that Gyanesh Kumar was appointed after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking at the rally today, Gandhi had said that the 2024 election was illegal because of the vote theft conducted by Gyanesh Kumar.

"This theft of votes is no ordinary theft. This is the theft of every voice of India. This is called treason," Gandhi said. "Without Gyanesh Kumar, neither would Narendra Modi have become Prime Minister nor Amit Shah the Home Minister," he argued, insisting that Kumar will "go to jail" for the role he played.

"The farmer is not getting his rights. The youth are not getting employment. The labourer is not getting his rights, and the entire wealth has gone into the hands of two or three people. We do not want such an India, and we will not accept such an India," he added.

The 'Chalo Delhi' protest rally at Ramlila Maidan -- held against the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and his voter list revision -- was attended by top opposition leaders including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee.

The march began from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction, from where it proceeded towards Ramlila Maidan.