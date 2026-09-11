<i>DC</i> Producer Splurges Rs 1.5 Crore On BMWs For Lokesh Kanagaraj, Arun Matheswaran, Anirudh Ravichander

DC Producer Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures has won many hearts with his recent heartwarming gesture. After the success of the film, he recently gifted BMW cars to actor Lokesh Kanagaraj, director Arun Matheswaran, and composer Anirudh Ravichander.

The announcement was made on the official page of Sun Pictures. The caption read, "Mr Kalanithi Maran congratulated and presented the keys to brand-new BMW cars to Arun Matheswaran, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Anirudh for the success of blockbuster #DC!"

DC Producer Splurges Rs 1.5 Crore On BMWs For Lokesh, Arun, Anirudh

DC, a Tamil action film, was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 25 crore and has grossed over Rs 100 crore globally, making it a commercial success. It was director and screenwriter Lokesh Kanagaraj's acting debut, and the cast included Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, Arun Matheswaran and Avinash Raghudevan, among others.

Kalanithi Maran chose the BMW iX1 LWB as the perfect luxury ride for actor Lokesh Kanagaraj, director Arun Matheswaran, and composer Anirudh Ravichander. The price of the car starts at Rs 49 lakh and can go up to Rs 55 lakh on-road, depending on where it is purchased in India.

According to Autocar, the on-road price of the BMW iX1 LWB in Delhi is Rs 55.81 lakh. It is a spacious electric SUV that offers superior rear-seat comfort. It comes with vegan leather seats, a large panoramic glass roof, a widescreen curved display, wireless charging and smartphone integration, and a parking assistant with surround view. The producer has splurged over Rs 1.5 crore on these gifts.

Social Media Questions Why DC Producer Missed Wamiqa Gabbi

While DC fans are hailing Kalanithi Maran, there is a section of social media that is questioning why Wamiqa Gabbi, who played the lead character Chandra, was not gifted a BMW car.

A user wrote, "Justice for Wamiqa Gabbi."

Another said that the actor also deserved a BMW car.

A third said, "Chandra deserves one too."

A fourth requested the producer to give a BMW iX1 LWB to Wamiqa Gabbi as well.

On X, a user wrote, "Be the change Maaran sir. Gift @iWamiqaGabbi too. She performed equally if not more than Lokesh, and also pulled in the audience and made people talk about Chandra. So she deserves something too. High time we recognise women."

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