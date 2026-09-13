"My Work Speaks For Itself": Vivek Dahiya On Being Addressed As Divyanka Tripathi's Husband

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya welcomed their twin baby boys on May 26 this year, nearly 10 years after their marriage on July 8, 2016. Recently, in an interview, Vivek spoke about how he often gets addressed as Divyanka's husband and how gracefully he accepts it.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Vivek said, "That day, someone said, 'You came with your husband.' So, Divyanka reacted, thinking, 'He doesn't give me a reaction at home; I might as well tell them to take his name.' So, I went home and told her, 'What was the need? I don't want this forced respect. That will come organically. And my work speaks for itself.'"

The actor added, "For the longest time, my identity was tied to Divyanka. But very soon, the time will come when she will be identified through me."

About Their Baby Boys And Parenthood

In June, Divyanka took to social media and shared the first glimpse of her twin boys on Instagram. She captioned it, "Thanks for choosing me."

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya shared a joint post announcing that "the boys" are here.

The post read, "We asked for happiness. God said, 'Take double.' Blessed with twin baby boys."

The caption read, "The wait is finally over... 'The Boys' are here, and life already feels more beautiful than we ever imagined. Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye! Need all your love and blessings as Div and I begin this incredible new chapter of parenthood."

Divyanka and Vivek first met on the sets of the popular television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Friendship turned into love, and the couple got married on July 8, 2016, in a grand yet intimate ceremony in Bhopal, attended by close friends and members of the television fraternity.

Also Read: New Dad Vivek Dahiya On Battling Viral Infection: 'Could Not Take Any Chances'