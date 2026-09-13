From Choreographies To AI Reels: How <i>Parvati</i> From <i>Hanuman Ansh</i> Conquered Social Media

"Jab zid pe aa gayi Parvati, Parvati Parvati..."

Open Instagram and every second or third video has Parvati from Hanuman Ansh playing in the backdrop. Taking to social media a couple of days ago, director Dr Vishal Chaturvedi shared that the devotional track has crossed 100 million views on YouTube, a feat not to be taken lightly.

Released on August 7, 2026, Hanuman Ansh is a devotional drama based on the life of saint Neem Karoli Baba. Made on a budget of Rs 1.75 crore, it was almost declared a flop at the box office before audiences started flocking to theatres to watch it.

As word of mouth spread, its box office earnings saw a remarkable rise. The film has now crossed the Rs 200 crore mark, making it a sleeper hit that few saw coming. One of its songs, Parvati, is currently among the top trending tracks on Instagram.

About Parvati Song From Hanuman Ansh

Composed and sung by Sadhu S Tiwari, Parvati is not just a song but also a story. It narrates the mythological tale of how Goddess Parvati gave up everything to marry Lord Shiva. Even the Saptarishis, the seven sages, could not deter her from her solemn vow.

They told her that she wanted to marry someone who wore a snake around his neck and had the Ganga flowing from his head. Through this song, Sadhu S Tiwari has touched millions of hearts.

How Parvati From Hanuman Ansh Became A Viral Track On Social Media

After Hanuman Ansh started gaining momentum at the box office, Parvati also began attracting attention on social media until it seemed to be everywhere. Dancers and influencers have not only shared elegant choreographies to the song, but many accounts have also posted AI-generated videos, giving the song's lyrics a visual representation.

Ananya Dwivedi, a singer and founder of Creator School, explained in one of her videos why the song is so addictive. She said the primary reason is that Parvati tells a story, invoking a sense of devotion among listeners.

"There is a conscious use of bass," she said, adding that it acts like a main character, giving weight to the song. She further noted that the vocals in Parvati are in the mid-to-low range, leaving listeners with a sense of calm.

The singer also pointed out that the rhythm is soothing, and the authentic Bundelkhandi dialect makes the track even more interesting, keeping listeners hooked.

A social media user wrote, "Addicted to this bhajan in the most peaceful way."

Classical dancer and researcher Nitya shared her choreography to the song. Her caption read, "The song Parvati from the movie Hanuman Ansh truly touched my heart, and I simply couldn't resist creating my own choreography for it."

Nandini Tyagi, a singer and performer, created a version imagining Parvati's reply to the seven sages' request that she abandon her vow to marry Lord Shiva. In her version, Goddess Parvati reminded the sages that it was only Lord Shiva who drank the poison that emerged during the churning of the ocean and held it in his throat. She tells them that there is no one like him, which is why she wishes to marry him.

Kaushal Sati, a singer and performer, also created his version of Parvati's response to the seven sages. In his rendition, the goddess tells the sages how she could never leave Shiva after taking 108 births for him and performing intense penance.

Anu Giri, a digital creator, shared an AI-generated video of the song. "From divine visuals to cinematic scenes and storytelling, this entire concept was created using Google Flow AI," she shared with her followers.

The song has struck a chord with devotees across social media. While many are dancing to its tunes, others are creating extended musical interpretations and visual adaptations, adding new dimensions to a track that continues to grow in popularity.

In an era dominated by fleeting trends, Parvati stands out because it combines storytelling, devotion, and music in a way that feels both timeless and contemporary.

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